Phoenix women close out fall with third tournament win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women started Tuesday in third place but moved up two spots to claim the Mid-South Conference fall preview championship after posting their best score in the final round.
“It was a difficult course with dry conditions,” Cumberland coach Rich Williams said. “These greens are difficult on regular circumstances and they were very hard to receive shots which is tough to navigate.”
The Phoenix continued to improve as the tournament went on with a 309 in the final round to win the tournament with 947 strokes. The University of the Cumberlands finished second with 951 strokes while Lindsey Wilson took third with 957. Campbellsville University finished in fourth and UT-Southern took fifth.
“The girls battled like they always do,” Williams said. “It was a complete team effort. They have been in that situation before and handled it well. They are a special group. They have played five tournaments this semester and have won three of them. I don’t know that we have had a group do that before and we have played in some really tough tournaments with good competition. “
Anna Krieger was the highest finisher for the Phoenix for the fifth straight tournament. Krieger finished the tournament tied for second place individually after finishing with a total of 234. She finished the final round of the tournament with a 79.
Emma Hermansson and Nathalie Nutu both posted top-10 finishes in the tournament. Hermansson shot a 76 in the third round and finished with a 237 for seventh place. Nutu carded a 77 in the final round to finish one stroke behind Hermansson with a 238 to tie for eighth.
Jasmine Sachdev finished just behind Hermansson and Nutu, tying for 11th place. Sachdev posted a 79 in the final round to finish with a 240.
Caitlyn Bilham was the fifth best finisher for Cumberland carding a 243 through three rounds to tie for 15th place.
Ida Furuheim finished tied for 21st with a 247 and Ksenia Yakovleva took 36th with a 260.
The tournament win gives the team points toward the regular season conference championship as the season will resume in the spring.
