Phoenix women close out fall with third tournament win

Cumberland’s women with the Mid-South Conference fall golf preview championship plaque.

 Mid-South Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women started Tuesday in third place but moved up two spots to claim the Mid-South Conference fall preview championship after posting their best score in the final round.

“It was a difficult course with dry conditions,” Cumberland coach Rich Williams said. “These greens are difficult on regular circumstances and they were very hard to receive shots which is tough to navigate.”

