Phoenix women close out Florida trip with 55-47 win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Cumberland's women staved off a late rally by Florida Memorial, holding the Lions to two points in the final five minutes to seal the victory at FMU, 55-47 Thursday night.
Cumberland (5-7) found a way to come out of its Florida trip 1-1. The Phoenix went 20-of-52 from the floor and 6-of-18 from three. Cumberland was able to play solid defense to hold the lead the entire game. The Phoenix turned the ball over 19 times, their eighth game with 15 or more turnovers, but had 12 steals and forced FMU into 17.
Kerrice Watson scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting including the final five points of the game. Mackenzie Trouten posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Devon Burns hit three from beyond the arc in the second quarter for her nine points on the game.
Florida Memorial struggled shooting, going 19-of-62 from the field, and jacked up 35 three-pointers, only hitting seven of them. Danielle Bailey was the only Lion to register double-digit points scoring 10 off the bench. Airneisha Gamble and Isis Lane each scored eight points.
Friendship Christian-graduate Ashlyn Pittman scored first for Cumberland, in her first start of the year, on an easy layup. The Phoenix applied an early pressure on the Lions that helped them jump out to an early lead. Trouten had a good ball fake on the wing and then crossed over her defender for an easy two pointer. Griffith hit a hump from 10 feet away as soon she checked in. Nashley Zayas hit a three from the corner for FMU to end the first quarter, 18-11, Cumberland on top.
The Phoenix opened up the second with a quick bucket, but falling into a quick shooting slump. During that time, FMU was able to draw it close with some free throws, a three pointer and a 20 foot two pointer, Phoenix lead 20-18 with 5:38 left in the half.
Watson hit a three from the right wing to end the Lions run and the rest of the half the Phoenix took off. Devon Burns drilled three three-pointers from the right side, including one at the buzzer, and Trouten hit an 18-footer and two free throws to close out the first half, 36-25.
The Phoenix struggled offensively at the beginning of the second half, Trouten scored a quick bucket, but Cumberland would go on another scoreless stretch before Miller would make a layup. Cumberland only netted 19 points over the final 20 minutes, but stepped up late in the game.
FMU brought it to within three points, 48-45, with five minutes to play. The Phoenix turned it on in the final minutes stealing three possessions from the Lions. Watson hit a big shot with a minute left and got fouled, but did not convert the free throw. She did however go the line four more times and hit three free throws to ice the game, 55-47.
Cumberland has one more game on the calendar year Dec. 28 at Murray State, which will be recorded as an exhibition for the Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.