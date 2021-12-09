Phoenix women cruise past Pensacola Christian, 83-53

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Cumberland’s women came out of the gates on fire holding host Pensacola Christian to four first-quarter points and cruising to a 30-point win on the road to snap a three-game losing skid.
Cumberland (5-6) jumped out a quick start and continued rolling in the second half to cruise to the win. The Phoenix went 31-of-68 (45.6%) from the field and drained a season-high 12 three-pointers.
Abby Morgan came off the bench and led the team in scoring going 6-of-7 from the field and draining three triples for 17 points. Jana Claire Swafford went 4-of-4 from beyond the arc for 14 points and Tyra Johnson scored 12 in the first half and finished with 14 in the game. Alaina Rongos posted 11 on 5-of-9 shooting.
Tierra Davis led the team in rebounds with seven and Misia McKinney tallied six as Cumberland racked up 45 boards and 14 offensive rebounds.
Pensacola Christian (6-2) made just 16 shots from the field to shoot 25% and made 3-of-21 three pointers as Cumberland’s stingy defense held the Eagles players in check all night.
Lauren Alvarez recorded a double-double for Pensacola Christian with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Jenna Wolford added 10 for the only two Eagles in double-figures.
Cumberland jumped out to a quick lead as Johnos hit a jumper and Rongos buried a triple. Keara Sexton buried a three to push the lead out to 8-4 with 6:22 left in the first. The Phoenix held the Eagles scoreless the rest of the quarter and worked up a 21-4 lead.
The Phoenix pushed that lead out to 20 by the break as Cumberland continued to cruise away from Pensacola Christian, 36-16.
Cumberland caught fire in the third quarter scoring 30 points to get up by 31 headed to the fourth, 65-34 and Cumberland maintained that lead for the final 10 minutes to close out a 83-53 win.
CU will be back in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena on Saturday against No. 1 Campbellsville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
