Cumberland’s women rallied for five goals in the second half Wednesday to win 6-0 over Thomas More University at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
CU (10-1-1) outshot the Saints 32-2 in the match. The Phoenix did not allow a single shot to be registered in the second half of the game.
The Phoenix outshot the Saints 10-2 in the first half of the match while registering four shots on goal.
Midway through the first half, Cumberland took a 1-0 lead over Thomas More after Brenna Swiger made a throw-in pass to Brenda Cernas at the top of the box allowing Cernas’s shot to sneak over the Saints goalkeeper with 21 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Phoenix had another great scoring opportunity with eight minutes remaining in the half with an open goal. Gabby Jones rocketed a shot with a defender trailing closely behind that ricocheted off of the right post.
The Phoenix quickly extended their lead one minute into the second half after Brenna Swiger finds Haley Stevens at the top of the box for a goal to make it a 2-0 Phoenix lead.
Cumberland struck again off of a corner kick by Marie Bathe that found Becca Campbell who completed the cross pass to Haley Stevens for her second goal of the game to take a 3-0 lead over the Saints.
The Phoenix extended their lead even more for a 4-0 lead after Emma Lucas completed a pass across the field to Brenna Swiger who took a huge kick for a long shot and goal.
Becca Campbell recorded her fourth goal of the season off of a pass across the box from Julia Kaset to give the Phoenix a 5-0 lead.
Macy Douglas added another Phoenix goal for her third of the season off of an assist by Grace Morris to give Cumberland the 6-0 lead and win.
Cumberland will be back at home this Sunday for senior day against Georgetown College.
Men also pitch shutoutCumberland’s men tallied three first-half goals to run away with a 4-0 win against Thomas More at Lindsey Donnell Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
CU (9-2-1) overcame 16 total fouls. The Phoenix and the Saints put up an even number of shots on the game with 11 each, but the Phoenix tallied six shots on goal compared to the Saints’ four.
The Phoenix wasted no time in this matchup as Tyler Watson recorded his ninth goal of the season only five minutes into the game. Watson’s goal was unassisted due to multiple dribble moves leading up to a strong shot into the left side of the net to give them a 1-0 Phoenix lead.
Almost instantly after Watson’s goal, Brandon Gonzalez added to the early lead off of an assist by Cumberland goalkeeper Nicklas Rulle. Rulle had a goal kick opportunity and kicked it down the length of the field to find Gonzalez for the goal and a 2-0 Cumberland lead.
In the 34th minute, Tyler Watson recorded his second goal of the game and tenth of the season on a pass by Carson Tighe across the middle of the box to give the Phoenix a 3-0 lead.
There was not a whole lot of action the rest of the game until the 76th minute when Tyler Watson found Kam Stanley across the box for his seventh goal of the season to give the Phoenix a 4-0 Phoenix lead and more importantly a 4-0 Phoenix win.
Cumberland will be back at home Sunday at 3 p.m. against Georgetown College at Donnell Stadium.
