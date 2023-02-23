Phoenix women down Bethel in opening round to advance to MSC quarterfinals

Cumberland's women celebrate their road win over Bethel in the Mid-South Conference tournament.

 Cumberland University

McKENZIE — Cumberland’s women went on the road and upended No. 8-seed Bethel with a 55-50 win Tuesday at Crisp Arena to advance to the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals for the first time in five years.

The Phoenix (13-15) knocks off Bethel with the difference in the game coming at the free-throw line. Cumberland went 19-of-23 from the line while the Wildcats struggled from the charity stripe hitting just 10 of 21.

