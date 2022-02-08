Phoenix women drop exhibitions to Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. — Cumberland’s women dropped two exhibition tennis matches on the road at Murray State on Sunday afternoon.
In the first match, the Racers jumped out quickly with doubles point as the team of Staysa Sharapova and Anikka Pschorr defeated Jessica Hernandez and Kaede Hatano 6-2 at No.1. Marit Kruegel and Sarah Bureau defeated Maria Arbelaez and Elina Sungatullina 6-3 at No.2 and at No. 3 Jordi Font and Paola Campigotto posted a 6-1 win over Lara Zugasti and Alexandra Leisibach.
Cumberland only won two sets in singles action, Arbelaez took the first set at No. 2 before dropping the second and third set and freshman Elina Sungatullina won the second set in tie breakers, but that was all the Phoenix could get against Murray State in singles action in the first match.
In the second match, Murray State mixed up its lineup, but it worked in the Racers favor as they cruised through doubles 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 and then won each singles match in straight sets.
The women will be back in action next Thursday on the road against Sewanee.
