Phoenix women fall in heartbreaker 78-75

FROM Staff Reports
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland and Georgetown went neck and neck in the fourth quarter trading baskets the entire way down the stretch until the Tigers found Michaela Kennedy on the right wing for a three ball with two seconds left to win, 78-75.
Cumberland (5-12, 0-7 MSC) struggled early on, but hit its stride in the second half shooting 15-of-25 for 60 %. The Phoenix hit 23 of 26 free throws and outrebounded Georgetown 43-37. Cumberland did struggle with controlling the ball as the Phoenix turned it over 17 times while only forcing nine turnovers.
Mackenzie Trouten went for her first 20-point game since the season opener, scoring 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 4-of-7 threes. Kerrice Watson recorded another double-digit scoring game posting 15 points and seven rebounds and Britany Miller registered her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Georgetown had four players reach double-digit points led by Whitney O’Mara with 15 points and four rebounds. Kennedy Flynn and Lauren Boblitt each scored 11 points. Michaela Kennedy posted 12 points on 4-of-8 from deep including the game-winner.
Trouten nailed a jumper to set the tone for the Phoenix, she moved to the three position this game, a more natural position for her. Miller and Johnson each added two pointers to jump on the home team early 7-2.
Griffith put in back to back two pointers, but the Tigers started to get a feel and hit some shots. The Tigers found Abram Ison in the left corner to give Georgetown their first lead. The Phoenix showed a big change early in this game as they were attacking the rim and forcing the Tigers to foul Cumberland early and get to the line. Cumberland hit 10 of 11 free throws in the first quarter and the Tigers went 6-for-8 for a tie game, 20-20 at the end of the first.
Georgetown scored the first 11 points of the quarter, nine of them coming from the free throw line and Whitney O’Mara finished on a fast break layup. Cumberland failed to hit a shot over the first eight minutes of the second quarter before Britany Miller got a layup to fall in. Georgetown immediately hit a three to push the lead out to 12. Miller pulled in an offensive board and got the put back to fall. Trouten converted an and one and Lucy Chilcutt hit a jumper from the free throw line at the end of the half
Cumberland shot 24% in the first half on 8-of-33 shots, but only trailed by five, 34-29 at half. Both teams combined for 33 free throws in the first half. Five players for Cumberland had at least two fouls including Watson with three, Touten, Griffith, Johnson, and Miller each with two.
The Phoenix come out with a hot start in the third going on a 9-0 run to retake the lead in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Griffith scored down low, Trouten drilled a three from the left wing and Johnson hit a two pointer and Trouten hit another two during the run. Madison Dranell put in a layup to stop the bleeding put the Phoenix were feeling good as Watson hit a three and Trouten hit a two, 43-37 Cumberland 5:24 left.
Michaela Kennedy and Watson traded three pointers as both teams started to get shots to fall. Trouten buried a three, but just like before Kennedy hit another one to make 50-47 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. Johnson hit two free throws for CU, but the Tigers hit a pair of their own and then found Kennedy Flynn on the transition and she nailed a three from the right wing to tie the game 54-54. Griffith pulled in a defensive board and dished to Abby Morgan who went the distance to lay it in the final seconds of the quarter, Phoenix lead 56-54. Cumberland scored 27 points in the third quarter, the most points they scored all season in a quarter.
Cumberland and Georgetown traded buckets to 62-62, Bobblitt buried a three from the right wing to go up three, Watson drove right by everyone for one handed scoop lay up. Miller drew a foul down low to get the free throw line and hits both to retake the lead. Flynn went right back and hit a layup while getting fouled and added the free throw. Trouten hit a three from the right wing as each team is battling for the lead coming down the stretch, Phoenix up 69-68 3:18 left.
Trouten converted an and one to get up by four. Boblitt hit a three from the left corner followed by Griffith hitting a 15 foot jump shot from the baseline. Flynn drove past everybody and hit a layup to put the Tiger on top by one, 75-74 with 49 seconds left.
Cumberland drew a foul away from the ball that put them in the bonus sending Watson to the line with a chance to take the lead. Kerrice hit one-of-two to tie it with 24.5 seconds left. The Tigers held on to the ball and Michaela Kennedy lost the Phoenix defense on the right wing for a three ball with two seconds left to win it, 78-75.
Cumberland will travel to Oakwood University on Thursday for the Phoenix’s final non-conference game of the season.
