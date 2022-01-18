Phoenix women fall short in Rosa Stokes Classic

The University of the Cumberlands held on to defeat Cumberland’s women 73-67 at the Rosa Stokes Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (7-9, 2-6 Mid-South Conference) went 21-of-52 from the field and nine 3-pointers, but it was not enough to overcome 26-of-35 free throws from the Patriots in the game.
The Cumberlands (10-6, 4-4 MSC) took advantage of their opportunities from the line and made one more shot from the field, shooting 22-of-51.
The Phoenix forced Cumberlands into early turnovers at the start of the game that translated to Johnson and Morgan’s first baskets of the game allowing CU to get up 6-1.
A 4-0 run by the Pats brought it back to a one-point game before Johnson and Morgan drained back-to-back triples to make it 12-5 with 4:48 left in the first.
The Phoenix held on to the lead with 3s from Johnson and Swafford to close out the first quarter with a 20-15 lead.
The Patriots started the second quarter with a 15-1 run to take the lead before Johnson made her second 3 to stop the drought. Johnson got two to go from the line to cut it to 30-26.
The Patriots pushed the lead out to eight at half, 37-29.
Johnson opened up the second half with her third three of the game and Alaina Rongos followed with a layup.
The Cumberlands made 1-of-2 free throws from the free throw line and a triple by Jaiden Cox to push it back to six.
Lindsey Freeman came to life drilling a 3 from the corner and then took a steal all the way for an and-one three-point play to cut it to 45-42 with 4:36 left in the third.
The Patriots had the answer with a 3 of their own and a two-point basket from Abbi Douglas to push the lead back out to nine.
Rongos found her shot late in the third hitting from 12 feet twice to bring it back to 52-48.
Freeman was sent to the line as the Cumberlands fouled to put the Phoenix in the bonus ending the third quarter trailing 53-50.
Trailing 58-54, Swafford was called for a foul in the paint causing head coach Scott Blum to receive a technical foul giving the Patriots three points and a seven-point lead.
Cumberlands would add one more from the line before Johnson scored two in the paint.
The Patriots would however hit their free throws down the stretch and send the Phoenix to a loss at home.
Cumberland’s game on Monday at Lindsey Wilson was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Phoenix’s next game will be at Shawnee State on Thursday.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CDT in Portsmouth, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.