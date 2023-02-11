WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Despite fighting back from a 12-point deficit to tie the game early in the third quarter, Cumberland’s women couldn’t maintain the momentum as No. 20 University of the Cumberlands ran away with an 80-53 victory on the Patriots’ home court Thursday night.
The Patriots were explosive from the beginning, with five shooters posting double-digit figures. Cumberland had a slow start but found their footing in the second quarter as Abby Morgan came alive, picking up 11 of her team-high 14 points.
Britany Miller picked up eight points for CU while also registering a team-high eight boards and Kayla Gordon played consistently well over all four quarters for six points, four boards and two assists.
The Phoenix shot 36.1% from the field, only putting away three from behind the arc. The Patriots shot 43.3% from the field while also picking up 13 steals.
UC held Cumberland scoreless to jump to an early 8-0 lead as the Phoenix only saw one look at the basket in the first three minutes of the game.
Miller broke up CU’s monotony with a fastbreak 15-footer but the team went on another three-minute scoreless spell as the Phoenix struggled within the field. The visitors hit only 6 of 19 from the field in the first quarter, falling behind with the largest deficit of the game at 12 points.
JC Swafford and Kennedy Powell put up a pair of layups to cut it down to six to wrap up the first quarter.
The Patriots spread their lead back out to 10 within a minute and half of second-quarter play. Morgan and Iya Jones sparked some much-needed energy in the Phoenix with back-to-back buckets that sent CU on a 9-0 scoring run, cutting it down to three points at 26-23.
The Patriots put up three quick buckets, including one behind the arc from Destiney Hawthorne, to reclaim their eight-point advantage. The Phoenix were unfettered, however, and played relentlessly for the last minute of the half to head into the break trailing by two 31-29.
Cumberland sank the last three buckets of the first half with a 3-pointer from Morgan, a steal and finish from Gordan and a made free-throw from Keara Sexton.
Cumberland forced a turnover on the opening possession of the second half but it was all Patriot momentum in the third quarter. The Phoenix were outshot 22-8 as they struggled offensively, giving up seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes.
The Patriots steamrolled through the fourth quarter, with the Phoenix only able to come within 18 points.
Cumberland will stay on the road for its next two games before the Phoenix bring it home for a Senior Night celebration. They will take on No. 15 Georgetown at noon today CST.
