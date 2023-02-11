WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Despite fighting back from a 12-point deficit to tie the game early in the third quarter, Cumberland’s women couldn’t maintain the momentum as No. 20 University of the Cumberlands ran away with an 80-53 victory on the Patriots’ home court Thursday night.

The Patriots were explosive from the beginning, with five shooters posting double-digit figures. Cumberland had a slow start but found their footing in the second quarter as Abby Morgan came alive, picking up 11 of her team-high 14 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.