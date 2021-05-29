Phoenix women finish 20th at NAIA National Golf Championships

EDMOND, Okla. — Cumberland finished in 20th at the NAIA National Women’s Golf Championship on Wednesday.
The Phoenix shots a 316 in the first round and a 314 in the second round for a combined score of 630, seven strokes back of the top 17 cuts.
Leading the way for Cumberland through two days of golf was Nathalie Nutu. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native shot a day two score of 78 after shooting 75 on the first day for a combined score of 154. Nutu finished in a tie for 51st, two strokes back of the individual cut line.
Raquel Romero Valverde recorded the second-best score for the Phoenix individually with a day two score of 80 and a first-round score of 78. The Senior’s combined score of 158 put her in a tie for 84th place.
Emma Hermansson had an impressive round on the second day to move her up the leaderboard to tie Valverde and nine other golfers for 84th. The freshman shot a team-high score of 75 in the second round, coupled with her 83 on the first day for a combined score of 158.
Pilar Scenna had the fourth-best score on the team after two rounds. The Marbella, Spain, native finished in a tie for 97th with a first-round score of 79 and an 81 on the second day combined for a total of 160.
Rounding out the Phoenix was Ida Furuheim, who finished in a tie for 139th.
The freshman shot 84 on both days of the tournament for a total score of 168.
Since the Phoenix missed the top 17 cut as a team the top 40 cut for individuals, this was the last day of the 2020-21 season. The Phoenix will be back on the course this fall.
