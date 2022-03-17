Phoenix women finish first at Golden Tigers Spring Inv.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Cumberland’s women brought home the hardware earning first place as a team at the Golden Tigers Spring Collegiate after two rounds of golf at the Chattahoochee Golf Club on Tuesday.
Sophomore Emma Hermansson put together an impressive two-day performance, taking first place individually.
No. 13 Cumberland finished the tournament with a 30-stroke gap between them and second-place Tennessee Wesleyan and a 48 stroke gap between them and third place Truett McConnell.
The win marks Cumberland’s third tournament win as a team this season. As a team, the Phoenix had three golfers finish in the top five individually.
Hermansson led the Phoenix and the rest of the field with a tournament-low score of 73 in the second round. She shot a combined 148 (+4) over two rounds of competition to finish first and capture her first individual tournament victory as a member of the Phoenix.
Nathalie Nutu finished the tournament in third place after finishing the second round with a score of 77 to pair with a first-round 79. Nutu shot a combined 156 (+12) over two rounds of competition.
Freshman Anna Kriger had a solid finish at the tournament as she ended with a 159 (+15) over two rounds of golf.
Krieger shot an 80 in the first round and a 79 to close out the tournament in a tie for fifth place.
Fellow freshman Jasmine Sachdev finished the tournament in 13th overall after ending round one with an 84 and round two with an 82 to shoot a total of 166 (+22). R
ounding out the Phoenix was Ida Furuheim as she finished in a tie for 35th after scores of 96 and 85 for a total score of 181 (+37).
Cumberland will head to Gulf Shores (Ala.) Golf Club to compete in the Carey Collegiate on Mar. 28-29.
