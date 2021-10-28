Phoenix women finish third at MSC Fall Preview

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women started Tuesday in third place and finished in the same position at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview at Bowling Green Country Club.
The Phoenix continued to improve as the tournament went on with a 315 in the final round to finish with 957 strokes. Lindsey Wilson won the tournament edging out Campbellsville by one stroke, 951-952. Malene Clausen of Lindsey Wilson eagled the final hole to give the Blue Raiders the victory.
The University of the Cumberlands finished in fourth, one shot behind the Phoenix, and Freed-Hardeman took fifth.
Nathalie Nutu posted her lowest score of the tournament to finish in fourth place individually. She carded one birdie, three bogeys, and a double-bogey to shoot a four-over 76.
Jasmine Sachdev fired a 77 to move up the leaderboard three positions to finish in a tie for eighth place. Sachdev shot a one-over on the front and four-over on the back. She finished the tournament with a 239.
Sophomore Emma Hermansson began the day in the Top-10 but slipped down to finish in 12th. Hermansson posted an 82 in the final round to finish with 241 total shots.
Freshman Anna Krieger posted a Top-15 finish landing in 15th place. Krieger posted an 80 for the second time in the tournament for a total of 244. Sophomore Ida Furuheim posted an 85 in the final round to finish in 33rd. Clausen won the tournament individually posting an eight-over. Bailey Gilbert from Freed-Hardeman finished in second followed by Boo Newsome from Pikeville. Nutu was fourth and Gracie Parrot from Campbellsville finished fifth.
The tourney wrapped up the fall season. Cumberland will be back on the links in the spring.
