Phoenix women go 2-0 at Faulkner Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Cumberland’s women built a 10-point early and the game and staved off a late run by Faulkner to defeat the Eagles on the road 60-54 last Saturday.
The Phoenix (2-0) picked up two big wins at the Faulkner Classic to start the season. Josie Harville led the Phoenix in scoring going 6-of-9 from the field hitting two 3s for 14 points off the bench. Alaina Rongos and Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman each chipped in 10 points.
Cumberland’s bench scored 35 points as CU shot lights out from beyond the arc in the first half going 6-of-8, but adjustments in the second half by Faulkner made it harder for the Phoenix to hit 3s. CU still shot 53.3% from deep. The Phoenix outrebounded Faulkner 47-43 in the game. Cumberland played solid defense mixed in with poor shooting from Faulkner to allow the Eagles to shot 25.8% from the field.
It was a sloppy first quarter as both teams struggled from the field. Cumberland jumped out to a 5-0 lead after a three from Rongos and a 2 from Freeman. After Faulkner tied it at 5-5, Freeman buried a three from the corner to put CU up 8-5 at the halfway point. Jones and Harville each buried threes to give the Phoenix a 14-11 lead after the first quarter.
The Phoenix took over in the second quarter outsourcing Faulkner 19-9. Iya Jones scored the first basket of the quarter to spark a 7-0 run as Swafford made a two and Rongos drained another three. Swafford buried a triple to extend Cumberland’s lead out to 24-13. Faulkner went on a run to cut the deficit to seven, but Cumberland closed the half on a 9-3 run to take a 33-20 lead into half.
Still up by double-figures at the halfway point in the third, the Eagles went on a 9-3 run of their own to make it 41-36 headed to the fourth.
Four point runs for both teams made the score 45-40, but after Freeman and Harville each made two-pointers. After two free throws from Faulkner, Tierra Davis made a layup and Harville made a big three to put Cumberland up by 11 with 3:42 left. The Phoenix held off a late push by the Eagles to come out with a 60-54 win.
Cumberland were in Clarksville last night to take on Austin Peay in an exhibition contest.
