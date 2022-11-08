Phoenix women go 2-0 at Faulkner Classic

Lebanon native Lindsey Freeman sinks a 3-pointer from in front of the Faulkner bench.

 Faulkner University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Cumberland’s women built a 10-point early and the game and staved off a late run by Faulkner to defeat the Eagles on the road 60-54 last Saturday.

The Phoenix (2-0) picked up two big wins at the Faulkner Classic to start the season. Josie Harville led the Phoenix in scoring going 6-of-9 from the field hitting two 3s for 14 points off the bench. Alaina Rongos and Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman each chipped in 10 points.

