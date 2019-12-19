Phoenix women lose heartbreaker

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. -- Ashlyn Pittman led Cumberland with a season-high 18 points, but the Phoenix lost in heartbreaking fashion in the final seconds of play, 71-67, on the road Monday night at Johnson and Wales University.
Cumberland (4-7) flirted with giving Johnson and Wales (8-0) its first loss of the season, but came just short down the stretch in large part due to the discrepancy in turnovers given, 17-11, and points off those turnovers 25-8.
Friendship Christian-graduate Pittman led the team with 18 points on an efficient 7-12 shooting from the field, including going 2-4 from deep. Senior Katherine Griffith continued her strong play since rejoining the team, posting 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Four Wildcats broke into double-digit scoring on the night, Shykim Gillion leading all players with 21. Ayshia Scott had the next most points at 12, while Tianna Ayulo and Shikal Gillion both contributed 10 points.
The Phoenix had a slow start to the night, not making their first shot until Gracie Johnson hit a jumper with 6:50 left in the first, down 5-2. Cumberland took its first lead of the game at 8-7, Pittman laying the shot in. Cumberland extended the lead to its game high six points, at 15-9.
The second quarter saw the back and forth struggle that this game would become start, the teams trading the lead three times as well as having one tie.
The Wildcats tied the game at 17-17 early in the second, but Abby Morgan hit a big shot from deep to retake the advantage, 20-17. Kerrice Watson hit two shots from the charity stripe late in the second quarter to see the Cumberland go into the break trailing by one point at 31-30.
Cumberland took an early lead in the second half, Makenzie Trouten hitting a layup followed by a deep shot from the right wing to give the Phoenix a 35-34 advantage. Johnson crashed toward the goal before pulling back to hit a jump shot from 10 feet for a 42-42 tie with 4:18 remaining. After getting fouled Gracie Bush hit both her shots from the free throw line to return the lead to Cumberland, 46-45 with little over 1:30 left in the third. Devon Burns got a shot up from behind the arc to end a Johnson and Wales run, but the Wildcats took a 53-49 lead into the final quarter of play.
Griffith dominated in the post during the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of her 16 during the period.
She got off to a good start positioning herself well down low on back-to-back possessions, putting up two layups, to cut the lead down to 57-55.
After neither team scored for over a minute, Griffith pulled down an offensive rebound which she put back up to tie the game at 57-57 with 6:49 remaining. The Phoenix again tied the game at 60-60 after Pittman cut into the lane for a layup at the 4:25 mark.
Tied at 62-62 with 2:48 remaining, Trouten grabbed a loose ball which she tossed to Pittman in the deep left corner for a 65-63 advantage.
Pittman hit a layup with 22 seconds remaining in play to tie the game at 67-67, but the Wildcats scored on the next two possessions for a 71-67 win.
Cumberland will stay in Florida for its next game, facing Florida Memorial in Miami Gardens this Thursday at 7 p.m.
