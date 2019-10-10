Phoenix women move up to No. 20 in NAIA soccer poll

The Phoenix women's soccer team move up one spot to No. 20 in this week's NAIA women's soccer coaches top 25 poll, announced by the national office Wednesday morning, marking the third straight week Cumberland has moved up one spot.
Cumberland defeated two conference opponents in the past week, defeating Georgetown 3-0 and an offensive explosion beating Pikeville 10-0 Tuesday.
Carla Hager registered five goals and two assists in the two matches and midfielder Jennifer Segura also scored three goals. Danisha Brown, Marie Bathe, Katie Jordan and Sarah Haddock each scored one goal. Bathe also picked up three assists.
Cumberland goalkeepers Sabrina Graziano and Camille Atkins each collected 90 minute shutouts in their first career starts for the Phoenix. Cumberland now ranks fifth in the nation in shutouts and has moved up to 17th in total assists.
The Phoenix will be traveling to Portsmouth, Ohio, this Saturday to take on Shawnee State in Mid-South Conference action.
CU men shut out Pikeville, 3-0
Cumberland's men scored an early goal off a header from Cathal Coyne on a corner kick and never looked back, shutting out conference opponent Pikeville, 3-0, Tuesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland dominated the ball control throughout the game, keeping pressure on the Bears defense taking 24 shots on the match and putting 17 shots on goal. Pikeville (3-6-1, 0-2 MSC) was able to six shots on the match with their best opportunity coming at the beginning of the match with two headers.
Cumberland collected goals from three different players today in route to a 3-0 victory. Martin Walsh facilitated two Phoenix goals collecting two assists on the match. Kevin Pierce, Cathal Coyne and Tyler Watson each posted one goal. Brandon Gonzalez added one assist on the match. Cumberland goalkeeper Nicklas Rulle picked up four saves in the Phoenix first shutout of the season.
Pikeville was the aggressor for the first five minutes of the match having two really good chance to take an early lead, but Rulle was able to stop one header off a Pikeville corner, followed immediately by Pikeville's Jack Burleson hitting the crossbar on his own header attempt.
Five minutes later, Martin Walsh made a good pass off a corner kick to the far post that Coyne was able to put his head on to beat Pikeville keeper Anibal Navarro to give the edge to Cumberland at the 10 minute mark of the match.
At the 29-minute mark, Cumberland notched its second goal after Brandon Gonzalez took a shot and Navarro saved it, followed by a quick dish to Pierce who put a shot into a wide open net. Tyler Watson added another insurance goal right after halftime to extend the lead out to three.
Pikeville keeper Navarro made 14 saves in the match.
The Phoenix will travel to Portsmouth, Ohio, this Saturday to take on conference foe Shawnee State at 3 p.m.
