Phoenix women overcome slow start to win, 58-43

Cumberland’s women came to life late in the third quarter and into the fourth with a 23-0 run to flip the script and overcome a tough first half to win 58-45 over Huntington on Wednesday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The Phoenix, (6-8) playing short-handed due to illness and injuries, had to fight foul trouble all game seeing many different faces step up. Abby Morgan, making her first start, scored a season-high 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and five rebounds. Breon Oldham came off the bench for a career-high 16 points and six boards.
CU started off terribly slow as the Phoenix could not get anything going offensively and found themselves down 23-9 after the first 10 minutes of action.
The Phoenix started the second as Oldham checked in and scored six points quickly off the bench. Trailing 31-15, Keara Sexton made a layup and Morgan went on a 7-0 run herself to bring it to 32-24 with two minutes left in the half. Oldham knocked in the final basket of the half with one second as Cumberland trailed by eight, 34-26.
Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman scored her first basket of the game to open up the second half and Sexton followed with a triple to cut it to five 36-31 with 6:39 left in the third. Huntington would work the lead back up to seven at 42-35 before the Phoenix stepped the intensity and the Foresters fell into a drought that lasted 14 minutes allowing Cumberland to go on a 23-0 run to take control of the game in the fourth quarter.
Cumberland outscored the Foresters 18-3 in the second half as the Phoenix cruised to the win late after a slow start.
The Phoenix shot 38.3% from the field and struggled from three making just three triples all night. Cumberland did control the glass with a season-high 51 rebounds and 18 offensive rebounds for 19 second-chance points.
Cumberland will hit the road next week for three important Mid-South Conference games starting with Lindsey Wilson on Monday at 3 p.m. followed by a trip to Pulaski against Tennessee Southern on Thursday and a bout with Life University next Saturday in Marietta, Ga.
