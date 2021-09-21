UPLAND, Ind. — Cumberland’s women finished in sixth place last Friday taking on six nationally-ranked programs at the Ray Bullock Invitational hosted by No. 2 Taylor University at the Taylor Farms Cross Country Course.
Cumberland finished ahead of No. 5-ranked Indiana Wesleyan, which took 10th place at the event. No. 1 St. Francis won the event while No. 3 Cornerstone finished in second. Host and No. 2 Taylor University claimed third place and No. 10 Huntington was fourth. Grace is receiving votes in the poll and finished in fifth place.
Last week’s Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week Elise Krone continues to have a fast start to her season as she was the first Phoenix to finish. Krone ran the 5K in 19:41.5 to claim 22nd individually.
10 spots behind her was Sasha Petrova in 32nd. Petrova ran it in 20:02.2 and Lebanon’s India Mastin came in three seconds later for 34th place.
Freshman Hope Britt came in at 20:47.3 for 52nd and running in her first collegiate race was Sharon Jerop who finished right after Britt for 53rd. Daniela Rivera claimed 60th with a time of 20:57.9.
The team all finished within one minute and 16 seconds of each other to put up a strong showing at the race.
Shelby Christman from Huntington won the race with a time of 18:10.9.
The Phoenix will compete next at the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic on October 2.
Men take seventh
UPLAND, Ind. — Cumberland’s men held their own in a stacked field last Friday at the Ray Bullock Invitational hosted by the defending national champions Taylor University at the Taylor Farms Cross Country Course Course.
The Phoenix took seventh place in a field that featured five nationally ranked NAIA cross country teams.
Ethan Rhoden was the lead runner for the Phoenix posting a 30th-place finish. Rhoden posted a 27:44.0 in the race.
Sophomore Denis Kipligat finished just behind Rhoden in 34th with a time of 27:51.4. Aidan Crocket crossed the finish line one minute behind Kipligat for 52nd place.
Wilson Central-graduate Joel Barlow came in at 59th with a 29:01.9 time and Luke Freeman finished eight spots behind him in 67th with a time of 29:12.5. Andrew Cullins was the last Cumberland racer to finish with a time of 31:21.2.
Defending national champions Taylor University won the event while nationally-ranked St. Francis and Cornerstone finished in second and third.
Derek Van Pooryen from Taylor University won the event with a time of 25:31.3, one-tenth of a second faster than his teammate Daniel Gerber who finished in second place.
The Phoenix will compete next at the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic on October 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.