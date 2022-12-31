Phoenix women rally to comeback win over Oakland City

Kayla Gordon scored Cumberland’s go-ahead basket against Oakland City.

 JLK Photography/File

Cumberland’s women trailed by as much as 17 points early in Thursday night’s game, but rallied in the second half capped by a Kayla Gordon floater off the glass to give the Phoenix the lead with a minute to play.

The Phoenix held on with three defensive stops in the final 60 seconds to come out with a hard-fought 60-58 win to start the second half of the season at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

