Phoenix women shut out Dalton State

No. 23 Cumberland women (7-2-1) continue their win streak at home by beating the Dalton State Roadrunners (4-3) 3-0 Tuesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland's Marie Bathe helped the Phoenix by recording one goal and an assist. A broken play by Dalton State helped the Phoenix increase the lead. A goal in the final minutes of the game by Cumberland's Haley Stephens helped secure the win.
The first half was consistently controlled by the Phoenix while showing a fast-pace offense. The Phoenix attempted eight shots with four being shots on goal. Bathe was able to execute on one of the shots by scoring a goal at the 33-minute mark to put the Phoenix ahead 1-0. Michele Scholz was able to break away from defenders to take a shot at goal but came up short by hitting the bottom part of goal.
The second half possession was continued to be controlled by Cumberland. A miscue in the 52nd minute by Dalton State's Caylee Carpenter and Mattie Dollar led the Roadrunners to a 2-0 deficit by scoring an own goal to increase the Phoenix lead. Cumberland continued to attack the Roadrunners defense as it shot 14 shots with nine being on goal.
In the final minutes of the game, Cumberland's Haley Stephens was able to secure the victory by increasing the lead by scoring a goal in the 87th minute from an assist by Bathe.
Cumberland outshot Dalton State 22-3 with the Phoenix recording 13 shots on goal to the Roadrunners three. Cumberland's Michaela Hawthorn added another shutout to make it her seventh for the season while recording one save on the day. Dalton State's Mattie Dollar recorded 10 saves for the Roadrunners.
The Phoenix will continue their season at home against Thomas More University at 1 p.m. Monday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Bagayoko and Walsh score in CU loss to RedHawks
Bakary Bagayoko and Martin Walsh scored goals for Cumberland, but it was not enough to keep pace with three second-half goals by Martin Methodist as the RedHawks went back to Pulaski with a 4-2 victory Tuesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland (5-3) took 16 shots in the match and had goal scoring opportunities throughout. In the first half, Bagayoko made a beautiful shot into the top right corner that RedHawks keeper Francesco Zanin made an incredible full-extension, one-handed save to get just enough of the ball and send it off the crossbar. Kevin Pierce made a good shot off a header that was also saved by Zanin, who made four saves on the match.
Martin Methodist's (8-2) Jonas Arcalean added his NAIA-leading 13th and 14th goals of the season. His first came in the 29th minute of the game off a pass from Nawn Thang and was able to get it past Cumberland keeper Nicklas Rulle. Later, in the 76th minute, he added an insurance goal to extend the RedHawks lead.
Bagayoko put in the equalizer right before halftime after a beautiful pass from Brandon Gonzalez, but the Phoenix were not able to keep that momentum in the second half. Martin Methodist's Mario Lopez scored in the 67th minute off an assist from Arcalean and five minutes later Miguel Tizapa added in a goal of his own. Arcalean followed with his goal in the 76th.
Tyler Watson and Martin Walsh were able to create some offense late when Watson got the ball at the top of the box and passed it to the right side of the goal where Walsh was able to beat keeper Zanin for the second Cumberland goal.
Martin Methodist outshot the Phoenix 21-17 in the game, putting 10 shots on goal to Cumberland's six. The game also featured 28 fouls, Cumberland with 13 and the RedHawks with 15, as it was a very fast-paced and physical match throughout.
Cumberland will begin Mid-South Conference play Monday as the Phoenix take on new member Thomas More at 3 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
