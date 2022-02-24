Phoenix women suffer heartbreaking season-ending loss

HENDERSON — Cumberland’s women held the lead the entire game until 18.8 seconds when Caroline Chambers hit two free throws to give Freed-Hardeman the lead.
The Phoenix had opportunities with less than 10 seconds but could not get a shot up, allowing the Lions to push it out and win 63-58 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference tournament.
Cumberland’s season came to an end finishing at 13-16, the best season for Cumberland women’s basketball since head coach Scott Blum took the helm four years ago.
The Phoenix jumped out to a fast start, getting everyone involved, to kickstart a 17-8 lead after the first five minutes. The Freed-Hardeman defense stepped up after a timeout by coach Josh Epperson holding CU to just three points on a Tyra Johnson 3 the rest of the quarter as the Lions cut it to 20-12.
Cumberland continued the pace to push it out to a 10 point lead where the margin would sit at the half, 37-27.
In the second half, the momentum started to shift as the Freed-Hardeman faithful came to life. Cumberland didn’t score a field goal in the quarter until Misia McKinney hit a layup with 3:43 left, but fortunately at that point the Phoenix still held a 43-34 lead from four made free throws earlier in the quarter.
The Lady Lions went on a 6-2 run to continue chipping away at the lead before Johnson drilled a three. KJ White converted a two for the final bucket of the quarter and a 48-42 lead for Cumberland heading into the final 10 minutes.
The start of the fourth quarter was a defensive slugfest as Freed continued to chip away, cutting it to a one possession game with just 5:42 left at 51-49. Both teams traded a pair of free throws and Abby Morgan hit a jumper to push it back to 55-51 with 2:33 left.
Caroline Chambers and KJ White converted on back-to-back possessions to tie it at 55-55, but Lindsey Freeman nailed a three at the top of the key to silence the crowd for a three point lead with 1:03 left.
Chambers was fouled on a tough call and cut it to one after hitting both free throws and then after a defensive stop for Freed-Hardeman was sent to the line again where she put Freed in the lead 59-58 with 18.8 seconds left.
Cumberland got a good look under the basket for a chance to regain the lead, but a tough call sent the ball back to the Lions where they would convert two more free throws. In a final hope trailing by three the Phoenix turned it over and Freed-Hardeman knocked down two more from the line for the 63-58 win.
Cumberland shot 36.8% from the field and hit eight three pointers in the game. Cumberland was perfect from the line going 8-for-8. CU was outrebounded 35-23.
Tyra Johnson had it all working scoring 27 points for Cumberland on five made three-pointers. She needed 20 points to cross 500 points on the season becoming just the second player in Cumberland women’s basketball history to reach 500 points in a season. The first was Renae Williams when she scored 629 points in 2007-08.
Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman was the only other Phoenix in double figures finishing with 12 points. Freeman was dealt the task of guarding All-Mid-South Conference player Alyssa LeMay and locked her down with just three points.
Chambers had the big day for the Lady Lions finishing with 24 points on 9-of-13 made shots. KJ White added 12 points.
Freed-Hardeman advanced to take on Campbellsville on Friday in the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals in Bowling Green, Ky.
