Sexton named MSC Defensive Player of the Year

Cumberland’s Keara Sexton is honored as Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year before Thursday’s second-round game against Campbellsville. Sexton had three steals against the Tigers to bring her season total to 37. She averaged 1.2 steals for the regular season.

 Cumberland University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women battled their hearts out taking No. 2 Campbellsville to the wire, but could not catch the Tigers late losing by one, 60-59, in the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals Thursday.

The Phoenix (14-16) got off to a slow start as 21 of their 26 first-half points came from players off the bench. They tightened up their defense in the second half, but fell just short on a late frantic comeback as the top-seeded Campbellsville team came up with the win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.