BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women battled their hearts out taking No. 2 Campbellsville to the wire, but could not catch the Tigers late losing by one, 60-59, in the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals Thursday.
The Phoenix (14-16) got off to a slow start as 21 of their 26 first-half points came from players off the bench. They tightened up their defense in the second half, but fell just short on a late frantic comeback as the top-seeded Campbellsville team came up with the win.
CU shot 42.3% from the field and made six triples. Cumberland forced the Tigers into 17 turnovers, but Campbellsville controlled the boards outrebounding the Phoenix 32-24.
Abby Morgan was the leading scorer in the game for CU posting 14 points in 17 minutes off four triples. JC Swafford and Keara Sexton each chipped in 10 points. Britany Miller was swarmed all game posting seven points, all in the fourth quarter, and Kayla Gordon added in seven as well.
Campbellsville (28-1) had big outings from Lauren Lee as she was named the Player of the Game following the contest. Lee finished with 15 points and five dimes. Kaitlynn Wilkes added 13 points as the only other Tiger in double-figures.
The Mid-South Conference Player of the Year Kaitlynn Wilks scored the first bucket of the game, which was immediately answered by Cumberland’s Lindsey Freeman with a jump shot. Campbellsville’s defense then took over, forcing multiple turnovers and steals, leading to a fast break layup by Maddy Boyle and another layup by Boyle assisted by Lee. The Tigers lead Cumberland 15-7 at the halfway mark.
Cumberland’s defense improved, limiting Campbellsville to just two points, while Kennedy Powell and Morgan both scored layups for Cumberland. Kayla Luebbe made two more layups for Campbellsville, but the quarter ended with the Tigers still leading 17-11.
Powell made two successful free throws, bringing the score to 12-18. Lee made a jump shot in the paint answered quickly by Swafford. Pritchett made a 3-pointer, increasing the lead to 14-23 before Swafford and King made back-to-back baskets to make it 23-18.
With just over five minutes remaining in the quarter, Wilks made a fastbreak layup bringing the score to 18-25. Bailey Pedigo was fouled as the horn sounded and made 1 of 2 free throws to make the score at the end of the second quarter 32-26, in favor of Campbellsville.
Campbellsville started the third quarter on an 8-2 run to really push the lead out at 40-28, but after a timeout the Phoenix buckled down and tightened up their defensive play for the rest of the game. Cumberland closed the quarter on an 8-5 spurt with three from Morgan over the stretch. CU trailed by nine headed to the fourth, 45-36.
Wilkes scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, but Cumberland got back in the game with a 6-0 swing as Sexton and Miller made shots in the lane. The Phoenix made it a four-point game after an and-one from Miller and cut it to a two point game after Morgan hit a scoop layup, 51-49 with 4:37 to play.
As quickly as Cumberland made it a close the Tigers pushed it back out to six point lead after an an-one and layup from Lee. The Phoenix answered with a 5-0 spurt with two from Gordon at the line, Sexton hit a layup, and Freeman made one free throw to cut it to 56-54 with 58 ticks left.
Both sides traded free throws and Cumberland forced a turnover with 24 seconds left. The Phoenix ran the clock down going for a chance to tie it late, but missed their shot as Campbellsville came up with the board. Pedigo made both of her free throws with one second left to push it to a four point game. After a timeout, Morgan drained a triple from the corner at the horn, but it wasn’t enough as No. 2 Campbellsville escaped with the one-point win.
