WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cumberland topped St. Thomas 2-1 in the first match of the opening round of the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament on Thursday.
Brenda Cernas led the Phoenix in scoring with a goal and an assist on the day.
Cumberland opened the match with a strong first half, including a goal to take a lead early in the first. Brenda Cernas put away her eighth goal of the season on a beautiful shot in the eighth minute to give the Phoenix a 1-0 advantage. Haley Stevens and Jennifer Segura registered the assists on the play after Stevens made an excellent play gathering the ball and passing it up the middle to Cernas.
For the first 20 minutes of the match, it was all Cumberland as they controlled the possession for most of the period and put pressure on St. Thomas. The Bobcats had a slow start but finished the first half with some momentum.
St. Thomas had an excellent chance to score after a pass to the middle left Jocelyn Mendez with a wide-open shot on goal. Sabrina Graziano thwarted that shot attempt with one of the best saves of the year as she leaped into the air and made a spectacular play on the ball with one hand to knock it away.
The first half ended with Cumberland registering three shots with all three on goal compared to St. Thomas’s five total shots and four shots on goal. CU went into the half with the 1-0 advantage.
Cumberland had a few opportunities to add to their lead to begin the second half. Brenda Cernas and Haley Stevens both had open shots on goal that they could not put away within the first seven minutes of the second.
The Phoenix expanded on their lead in the 74th minute on a shot from Macy Douglas that found the back of the goal despite a desperation save attempt from Bobcats keeper Melanie Lefebvre. Emma Lucas found Brenda Cernas off a throw-in, and Cernas completed a cross to Douglas on the right side to give Cumberland the 2-0 lead.
The Bobcats scored a late goal by Andrea Manzur in the match with two seconds to play to break up the shutout, but the Phoenix held on to win the match 2-1.
Cumberland recorded ten shots in the match, with six on goal, while the Bobcats took 15 shots with nine on goal. Sabrina Graziano had an excellent game, recording eight saves, including a few acrobatic saves that kept the Phoenix ahead. Leading the way offensively for the Phoenix was Brenda Cernas, who recorded three shots, one goal, and an assist on the day.
The victory marks three straight seasons that Cumberland recorded at least one win in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament.
With the win, Cumberland moved on to the NAIA Opening Round Championship against Keiser, the No. 1 seed in the West Palm Beach Bracket.
Match preview: No. 2 Keiser vs. No. 14 CumberlandWith a trip to Orange Beach, Ala., on the line, the No. 14 Phoenix will have to go through the No. 2 overall seed and back-to-back NAIA national champions Keiser University in today’s Opening Round bracket final in West Palm Beach, Fla.
The Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the West Palm Beach bracket and are the host for the Opening Round. Cumberland is seeking its first trip to the final site since 2016.
The Phoenix are now up to 71 goals this season after defeating St. Thomas, 2-1 in the first match of the tournament. Brenda Cernas scored the first goal of the match and Macy Douglas added an insurance goal in the 70th minute that wound up being the game-winner after a last pitch effort by the Bobcats put the ball in the back of the net with one second on the game clock. Keeper Sabrina Graziano played tremendously recording nine saves.
Keiser moved to the Opening Round championship after easily handling the No. 4 seed in the bracket, College of Idaho. The Seahawks scored one goal in the first half from Ramona Kannady and added two in the second half to win 3-0. Keiser only allowed one shot in the entire match that keeper Grace McClellan handled easily.
The Seahawks will enter the match with a 15-2-0 record averaging slightly over four goals-per-game. The Keiser defense has been stingy all year averaging less than one goal per match and allowing opposing teams to average just 6.4 shots pre game.
Kannady leads Keiser in goals this season with 11 and is tied for a team-best 27 points with Kyoka Koshijima. Koshijimi has nine goals and a team-leading nine assists. Maja Lundman and Maja Henriksson each have six goals this season.
In goal for the Seahawks will be Grace McClellan a freshman from Southside, Alabama. She has posted eight shutouts this season and a 15-2 record while recording 43 saves.
This will be the first time the two programs have met in women’s soccer. Cumberland in recent history is 4-0 against Sun Conference opponents dating back to 2016.
Live video and stats will be available for the match. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. CT in West Palm Beach, Fla.
CU men fall to Lions 1-0 in NAIA Opening RoundCOSTA MESA, Calif. — Cumberland’s men’ fell 1-0 to the Vanguard Lions in the NAIA Opening Round on Thursday.
Martin Walsh led the team offensively in the loss with five shots total and the team’s only shot on net.
The first half of action came and went, with neither side giving anything up. Both teams went into the half with two shot attempts, and the Lions recorded the only shot on goal in the period.
Cumberland’s best chance to score was a shot from Tyler Watson in the 23rd minute on a shot that went wide of the goal.
The Lions had an excellent opportunity to take a 1-0 advantage in the 28th minute but came up short as Nicklas Rulle made a big save on a hard shot from Vanguard’s Nathaniel Gomez.
The offense opened up a bit more in the second half, with both teams recording more shot attempts.
Vanguard scored the first and only goal of the game in the 70th minute on a shot from Nathaniel Gomez from Lucah Flores.
The Lions stingy defense went the whole game, giving up only one shot on goal to Cumberland as the Phoenix only took seven shots. Martin Walsh led the team offensively, generating five shots, and putting the only one on goal for the team.
Vanguard took seven shots in the second half, with six on goal. Nicklas Rulle made six saves in the net, including some fantastic efforts to keep the Phoenix within one.
With the loss comes the end of the men’s 2021 season. The Phoenix ended their 2021 fall season with a 13-5-1 overall record.
