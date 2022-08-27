Phoenix wrestling announces 2022-23 recruiting class

Cumberland wrestling coach James Hicks

 Cumberland University

Cumberland wrestling head coach James Hicks has announced his 2022-23 recruiting class, which includes nine state placers and six state champions who will join the a strong core that finished eighth in the NAIA last season.

“Lots of hard work goes into bringing in recruiting classes every year,” Hicks said. “I’m definitely excited and looking forward to working with this year’s class.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.