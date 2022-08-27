Phoenix wrestling announces 2022-23 recruiting class

Cumberland wrestling head coach James Hicks has announced his 2022-23 recruiting class, which includes nine state placers and six state champions who will join the a strong core that finished eighth in the NAIA last season.
“Lots of hard work goes into bringing in recruiting classes every year,” Hicks said. “I’m definitely excited and looking forward to working with this year’s class.”
Hick’s additions include two freshmen with NHSCA ALL-American accolades as well as two junior college All-Americans.
“We focused on bringing in well-rounded student athletes and I think we have done that,” Hicks said. “The academic accolades of the student athletes in this class are just as impressive if not more impressive than the athletic accolades.”
The newcomers enter the program following a successful season for Cumberland, in which four Phoenix secured All-American status. “Having recently graduated several guys that were pillars of the program, we really needed to hunker down and go to work and I, as of today, I’m happy with the results,” Hicks said. “Now, time to get to work on establishing a culture with this particular group.”
Cumberland will open its season November 5 at the Kauffman Brand Open in St. Louis.
Cumberland wrestling incoming class:
TRANSFERS
Ivan Arguello (Reinhardt University)
Elijah Griffin (Reinhardt University)
Christopher Busutil (Indian Hills CC)
• Junior College All-American
Victor Guzman III (Indian Hills CC)
• Junior College-All American
Ramior Mosquera (Indian Hills CC)
Jared Dinh (Gardner Webb University)
INCOMING FRESHMEN
Sammy Shires (Rossview High)
Anthony Pyron (Mt. Juliet High)
Ellis Otting (East Hamilton High)
Ellis Haney (Upperman High)
Elias Gardner (Smyrna High)
Alton Cates (John Overton High)
Ethan Gomez (Hagerty High)
Rocco Horvath (Brother Martin High)
Blake Watts (Hagerty High)
Lochlann Higgins (Hagerty High)
Dayton Ortiz (Rancho Cucamonga High)
Benjamin Perez (Cypress Creek High)
Kaleb Ruhl (Norwalk High)
Kadin Stuzman (Atlantic High)
