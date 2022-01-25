Cumberland wrestling dropped two spots to No. 11 in the latest NAIA top-20 coaches poll, released last Thursday evening by the national office.
The Phoenix have six individuals ranked inside the top 20 at the respective weight classes in Cole Smith, Carter Cox, Keshawn Laws, Anthony Maia, River Henry and Patrick Depiazza.
Smith kept the top-ranked spot at the 165 weight-class as he has a perfect 19-0 record on the season.
Cox dropped one spot to eighth in the 125 class with a 13-6 record on the year.
Laws jumped five spots to 13th in the 133 with a 14-3 overall record on the season. Laws is currently riding an 11-match win streak.
Maia dropped two spots in the 157 class to eighth overall with a 12-4 record on the season. Henry cracked the top 20, coming in at 17th overall in the 197 class with a 12-8 record.
Depiazza came in the sixth spot in the rankings of the 285 class. Depiazza has a 15-3 record on the year and is currently riding an eight-match win streak.
In the team rankings, Grand View (Iowa) leads the poll followed by Life University (Ga.). The top two teams, known powerhouses, have a sizeable margin between themselves and the next pair. Indiana Tech and Reinhardt (Ga.) slot in at third and fourth, respectively. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) sits in a tie for fifth with Doane (Neb.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) slots in 12th right behind the Phoenix.
The Phoenix are set to take the mat at home this coming Friday against Keiser at 7 p.m. for senior night and alumni night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena, Cliff Ellis Court.
