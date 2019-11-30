Phoenix wrestling splits duals at Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Cumberland split dual matches last weekend at the Campbellsville Duals against West Virginia Tech and Campbellsville University.
The Phoenix posted a 48-6 victory over West Virginia Tech thanks to three forfeits, two falls, three tech falls and one sudden victory.
Carter Cox got the things started for the Phoenix as he won of a 16-1 tech fall against Judson McCray in the 125 weight class. Jacob Rhyne won off a 3-1 sudden victory over WVU's Mason Morris. Another victory off a tech fall came for the Phoenix as Keshawn Lewis defeated Nate McClaugherty 16-0 in the 141 weight class.
Esteban Remilliard, Clark Leddon, and Dylan Quinn all won due to forfeit for the Phoenix in the 149, 157 and 165 weight classes, respectively, to increase the team score to 31-0 against WVU. Nathan Walton continued the winning streak for the Phoenix as he won the 174 weight class over Leslie Campbell by a fall at 2:09 in the match.
Austin Antcliffe claimed his 17-0 tech fall victory over the Golden Bears' Jacob Thomas in the 184 weight class. WVU's Vincent DeVaney finally gave the Golden Bears life by winning the 197 over Antonio Marisal by a fall at 3:35. The Phoenix were able to bounce back and finish out strong as Patrick Depiazza won due to a fall at :26 against Aaron Davis at 285.
Things did not go as well for the Phoenix against the fifth-ranked Tigers, who jumped ahead early and fended off any type of comeback from Cumberland.
Jordan Martinez started off strong for the Tigers by winning over Cumberland's Carter Cox in a 12-0 major decision in the 125. Fourth-ranked Marvin Galette won due to a 17-1 tech fall over Jacob Rhyne in the 133. Cumberland's Keyshawn Law came up just short to fourth-ranked Dayton Marvell in the 141 due to a 4-3 decision. Campbellsville's eighth-ranked Michael Diemer came out with the victory over Esteban Remilliard off a 7-1 decision.
Another major decision came into the Tigers' favor as Logan Smith won 12-0 over Clark Leddon at 157. At 165, Chandler Woenker won off a 5-2 decision for the Tigers over Dylan Quinn at 165. Nathan Walton showed some light for the Phoenix as he came out victorious in the 174 over ninth-ranked Mahlic Sallah off a 5-4 decision.
Austin Antcliffe continued to keep a spark for Cumberland as he was able to defeat David Richardson on a 3-1 decision in the 184. The Tigers strike back as sixth-ranked Zach Linton won over Antonio Marisal in the 197 over a fall at 2:29. Campbellsville's sixth-ranked Ashton Mutuwa finished out strong for the Tigers in the 285 over Patrick Depiazza from a fall at 1:54. The Phoenix was outscored by the Tigers 34-6.
The Phoenix will face Brewton Parker College next Saturday in Mount Vernon, Ga.
