Pickett Rucker wins church league basketball title

Members of the Lebanon Church League champion Pickett Rucker UMC are (from left) Paul Tribble, Jemel Officer, Dashawn McMurray, Kadarian Garnett, Leon Love, Jeremy Moore, Cameron Oliver and Charles Stewart. Not pictured are Ty Jobe and Arc McMurray.

Top-seeded Pickett Rucker UMC captured the Lebanon Church League championship last Saturday with a 56-50 win over No. 2 The Journey White at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.

Shooting guard Kadarian Garnett scored all 13 of his points in the second half to give Pickett Rucker a second wind and recapture the lead. Post Jeremy Moore led the team’s scoring with 16 points as Pickett Rucker completed a one-loss season.

