Pickett Rucker wins church league basketball title

Top-seeded Pickett Rucker UMC captured the Lebanon Church League championship last Saturday with a 56-50 win over No. 2 The Journey White at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
Shooting guard Kadarian Garnett scored all 13 of his points in the second half to give Pickett Rucker a second wind and recapture the lead. Post Jeremy Moore led the team’s scoring with 16 points as Pickett Rucker completed a one-loss season.
The Journey White, which also had just one loss coming in, had just completed a 66-47 win over Mt. Juliet Church of God when it had to play again. After trailing by three at halftime, the White scored the first six points of the second half to take the lead.
Against Mt. Juliet Church of God, Journey White post player Kareem Adekunle scored a team-high 18 points from the paint.
Mt. Juliet Church of God director of youth services Zac Anderson led a personal 9-2 second-half run on his way to a game-high 24 points but could not get his team into a single-digit deficit down the stretch.
Pickett Rucker opened the day with a 73-51 semifinal win over Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage).
Cornerstone was held to 23 first-half points by Pickett Rucker’s halfcourt pressure defense which forced numerous turnovers which kept it from finding a rhythm.
Cornerstone, led by Benjamin Harwood’s 24 points, made a second-half run but couldn’t close the gap.
Garnett led Pickett Rucker with 23 points.
The league will make a $500 donation to The Brooks House on behalf of Pickett Rucker. The league has donated over $2,000 to local organizations and charities since 2019.
