Watertown assistant Brooke Pickler has been hired as head volleyball coach at Lebanon, her alma mater, LHS officials announced Monday.
Pickler played four seasons for the Lady Devils under Adrienne Dotson, who resigned last fall to go into administration with Metro Nashville Public Schools. After her 2015 graduation from LHS, Pickler played two years at Gulf Coast State before transferring to and playing at the University of Pikeville, where she obtained an accounting degree in 2019.
She returned to Lebanon as an assistant to Dotson for a year before going to Watertown as an assistant to Stephanie Harman in 2020. She also coached at Watertown Middle School last fall. She also serves as a head coach in club ball.
“Ms. Pickler has a great deal of experience in working with players of all ages, so she really understands the importance of development in our girls,” LHS principal Scott Walters writes in an email. “She also has a passion for this community and this program. It meant a lot to her as a student-athlete, and it was evident that one of her goals is to instill that passion in many players in the future at LHS.
“We are excited to see what the future holds for LHS volleyball with Coach Pickler at the helm.”
“Super excited to get the season rolling,” Pickler said. “It feels great to be home.”
