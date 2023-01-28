Pikeville offense leads to 81-60 win over Phoenix women

Britany Miller led Cumberland with 17 points and eight rebounds.

 Cumberland University

No. 21 Pikeville shot well at all three levels Thursday night to get a big win over Cumberland 81-62 inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.

Cumberland (11-10, 7-9 Mid-South Conference) shot it well at 46.2%, but not well enough to overcome Pikeville’s frantic shooting in the second half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.