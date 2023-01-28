Pikeville offense leads to 81-60 win over Phoenix women

No. 21 Pikeville shot well at all three levels Thursday night to get a big win over Cumberland 81-62 inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (11-10, 7-9 Mid-South Conference) shot it well at 46.2%, but not well enough to overcome Pikeville’s frantic shooting in the second half.
Britany Miller had a Cumberland-high 17 points and eight boards. Kayla Gordon scored 15 on 6-of-11 shooting. Abby Morgan scored nine off the bench and Tierra Davis added six. Lebanon-native Lindsey Freeman returned to the active roster and scored five in a limited role.
Pikeville (17-4, 12-3 MSC) was phenomenal offensively shooting 57.1% from the field and from 3. The Bears made eight triples and outrebounded the Phoenix 31-25.
It was all about Mary Englert as she went for 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Englert buried three triples and went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Allie Stone scored 14 points and Hailey Free added 10 off the bench for the double-figure scorers.
It was a defensive battle in the first quarter. The Bears were able to score first, but Gordon answered with a two. UPike went on a 4-0 run to get up before a quick basket in transition by Miller where the score stood at the first stoppage, 6-4.
Cumberland went on a 6-0 run out of the stoppage with buckets from Davis, Gordon and Sexton for a 10-6 lead. The Bears responded with a 2 and a 3 from Stone to get an 11-10 lead. The two teams traded buckets the last minute of play leading to a 15-14 lead for Pikeville after the first.
The Bears held Cumberland to just 10 points in the second quarter to build a nine-point lead at the half. Pikeville started the quarter with an 8-2 run leaving the Phoenix to play from behind the rest of the quarter. Cumberland went into a scoring drought as the Bears built up an 11-point lead.
The Phoenix scored back-to-back baskets late in the period to cut it to seven, but Englert scored at the horn to push it out to nine, 33-24.
Cumberland started the second half on a 6-2 spurt to cut into the Bears lead 35-30, but Englert and the Bears caught fire and went on a 13-2 run forcing Cumberland into a timeout down 48-32.
Pikeville continued to shoot it well in the quarter to score 22 points on four made 3s to lead 55-37 headed to the fourth.
Freeman hit a deep 2 and a 3 to start the fourth quarter for CU to spark its best offensive quarter of the game.
Cumberland will be back at home today to take on Shawnee State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
