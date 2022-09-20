Pikeville outscores Cumberland 47-37 in MSC opener

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Lee Kirkland and the Pikeville Bears hung 47 points and 662 offensive yards to outduel Cumberland 47-37 last Saturday in the Mid-South Conference opener.
The Phoenix (2-1, 0-1 MSC) put up 37 points for their most in a game on the season, but could not slow down the Bear offense allowing big plays to suffer their first loss of the season.
Quarterback Luke Holloway threw for a season-high 280 yards with three touchdowns passes, but threw three interceptions. Running back Treylon Sheppard ran for 55 yards on 14 carries and caught three passes for 68 yards and a score. Jaylen Taylor was the leading receiver for Cumberland hauling in seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown while Elijah Gaskin caught four passes for 53 yards and a score.
The Cumberland defense forced four turnovers, but could not stop the passing game of Pikeville. Jallen Dallas had an interception for a pick-six, his second defensive touchdown of the season. Trevor Griffin intercepted a pass in the end zone and Champ Leddon forced a fumble for a turnover.
Pikeville (2-0, 1-0 MSC) capitalized on its Air Raid offense picking through the Cumberland defense for 662 yards of total offense. Kirkland threw for the second-most yards in school history with 579 yards and four touchdowns. He had 10 different pass catchers led by Derrick Griffith and Alex Sanders for 127 and 121 yards, respectively.
The Bears forced a three-and-out for Cumberland’s opening possession and went 19 plays for 72 yards as Kirkland found Rashad Brown for a 5-yard touchdown pass. The point after was mishandled for just a 6-0 Pikeville lead.
The next Pikeville possession following a Phoenix punt, Kirkland found Alex Sanders wide open for a one-play, 80-yard strike and 13-0 Bears lead.
Cumberland finally started to get in some rhythm on its third possession, moving the chains three times before Nick Burge found paydirt for the first time this season on the final play of the first quarter, slicing Pikeville’s lead to 13-7.
Two plays later, Champ Leddon forced a fumble that Josh Jones recovered and Cumberland was able to get points as Hunter Mathis made a 24-yard field goal to cut it to a 13-10 lead. The Bears answered quickly scoring in a minute and 48 seconds on a 10-yard touchdown rush by quarterback Kirkland to extend it to 20-10.
After a Phoenix punt, the first play for the Bears was intercepted by Jallen Dallas who took it to the house for his second touchdown of the season and a 20-17 game.
The next play from scrimmage, Kirkland threw a bomb down the sideline of the field to Griffith for a 74-yard touchdown strike for a Pikeville 27-17 lead where the score would remain until halftime. The Bears started the second half with the ball and went 75 yards in eight plays capped by a 1-yard touchdown rush by Alex Sanders to extend the lead.
After a three-and-out by Cumberland and a turnover on downs by the Bears, Cumberland cut the lead to 10 as Luke Holloway found Gaskin for a 42-yard touchdown to cut it to 34-24.
The Bears scored on their next possession capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Kirkland to Brown to extend the lead to 40-24.
Trying to put the game away, the Bears forced a punt after a three-and-out. The ensuing punt was muffed allowing Cumberland’s Timothy Freel to fall on it on the 2-yard line. Cumberland however was intercepted in the end zone by Cameron Miller, who returned it 100 yards for a pick six and 47-27 advantage after three quarters.
Cumberland forced the first punt of the game by Pikeville and went 72 yards for a score capped by a Jaylen Taylor touchdown reception and a 47-31 deficit.
Still trying to put the game away, the Bears drove the field to inside the 5-yard line where Kirkland had a pass intercepted in the end zone by Trevor Griffin.
The Phoenix, still battling, went 80 yards as Holloway found Sheppard for a 29-yard touchdown. The Phoenix went for two trying to cut it to a one-score game, but were unsuccessful as the score was cut to 47-37 where the score would stand throughout the rest of the game.
The Phoenix will take on No. 10 Georgetown this coming Saturday at home. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.