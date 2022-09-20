Pikeville outscores Cumberland 47-37 in MSC opener

Jallen Dallas scores on a 30-yard interception return during the second quarter. It is the second straight game the Cumberland free safety scores a defensive touchdown, following a scoop-and-score against Webber International two weeks earlier.

 Cumberland University

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Lee Kirkland and the Pikeville Bears hung 47 points and 662 offensive yards to outduel Cumberland 47-37 last Saturday in the Mid-South Conference opener.

The Phoenix (2-1, 0-1 MSC) put up 37 points for their most in a game on the season, but could not slow down the Bear offense allowing big plays to suffer their first loss of the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.