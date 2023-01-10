Pikeville women take over in second half to beat Cumberland 90-64

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville’s women took control in the third quarter, outscoring Cumberland 27-10 to get up big and cruise to a 90-64 win at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Cumberland (9-7, 5-6 Mid-South Conference) started the game shooting well. But Pikeville shot lights out and was able to push the lead out to 32 in the second half.
The Phoenix finished the game shooting 44.6% from the field. They took just six 3s, hitting two of them and went 12-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Three players for Cumberland finished in double figures led by Britany Miller with 16 points. Keara Sexton scored 12 points and Tierra Davis 10 off the bench.
Pikeville (12-4, 7-3 MSC) ran its win streak to six games. The Bears led the game wire-to-wire as they withstood any runs Cumberland made. The Bears shot 52.4% from the field and made six 3s in the game. Pikeville also made 18 of 20 free throws. Pikeville really dominated the game on the glass, outrebounding Cumberland 31-19.
The Bears had four players in double-figures led by Mary Englert with 15 points. Morgan Stamper posted a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double. Ally Stone scored 12 points and Katie Collopy added 10 off the bench.
The game opened up with back-and-forth action as both teams traded baskets. The Bears went on a quick 4-0 run hitting two jumpers to go up 10-6 at the first media timeout.
Out of the timeout, Rongos drained a triple and Gordon converted an and-one. Tierra Davis scored six points off the bench in the final five minutes of the quarter, but the Bears continued to shoot well and held a 21-19 lead after the first.
The Bears drained a 3 right as the second quarter started, Cumberland answered with a 4-0 run as King and Gordon scored in the lane to make it a one-point game at 24-23. Both sides swapped points to 28-27 before Pikeville created separation before the media to make it 32-28.
Cumberland fell into a three-minute scoring drought in the final five minutes of the half allowing the Bears to go on a 6-0 run and take a 42-34 lead into the break.
Davis scored eight points in the first half for the Phoenix to lead CU in scoring. Stamper, Englert and Feltner each had eight points for the Bears while Stamper had also added 11 boards at the break.
Pikeville started the second half on a 10-2 run to really take control of the game and the Bears never looked back.
Pikeville went on to outscore Cumberland 27-10 in the quarter to take a 69-44 lead into the fourth.
Cumberland was held scoreless in the first four minutes of the fourth allowing Pikeville to go on a 7-0 run and get up 76-44 before King stopped the run with two free throws followed by four straight points by Sexton and a two from Eubanks to chip away at the lead. Cumberland had too much of a hole to climb out of late and wound up falling to Pikeville 90-64.
The Phoenix will return to the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena this weekend. Cumberland will open the homestand against No. 1 Thomas More on Thursday. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. at Cliff Ellis Court.
