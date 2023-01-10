Pikeville women take over in second half to beat Cumberland 90-64

Cumberland’s Alaina Rongos (12) defends Pikeville’s Mary Englert.

 Cumberland University

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville’s women took control in the third quarter, outscoring Cumberland 27-10 to get up big and cruise to a 90-64 win at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Cumberland (9-7, 5-6 Mid-South Conference) started the game shooting well. But Pikeville shot lights out and was able to push the lead out to 32 in the second half.

