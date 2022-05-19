GALLATIN — Cassidy Goddard drove in two fourth-inning runs Monday night to put visiting Wilson Central ahead and Kyleigh Pitzer kept host Station Camp at bay as the Lady Wildcats advanced with a 3-1 win in the Region 5-4A tournament.
The win sent Central to last night’s home final against Beech. The winner will host a sectional Friday while the runner up goes on the road. Summit and Centennial will come out of Region 6.
Pitzer spotted Station Camp a first-inning run and allowed the Lady Bison three hits while striking out six.
Kenzie Miller drove in an insurance score for Central in the sixth.
Madison Carey had two of Central’s five hits as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 34-10 for the season.
Lady Purple Tigers no match for Bledsoe CountyPIKEVILLE — Watertown took an early lead Monday night, but the Lady Purple Tigers proved to be no match for one-loss Bledsoe County as the Lady Warriors advanced in the Region 3-2A tournament 9-2.
The Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. But Bledsoe put up four-spots in the third and fourth frames off starter Gabby Burton and added an extra run in the fifth off Drew Pryor.
Bledsoe banged out 12 hits, including a pair of home runs, as the Lady Warriors improved to 29-1.
Watertown finished with five hits, including a double and single by Callie Buhler and Madison Baskin. Baskin and Rachel Cromer had the RBIs as the Lady Tigers ended a 10-15 season.
Pitzer pitches Central to region final, sectional
MT. JULIET — Beech built an early lead Monday night and eliminated Mt. Juliet from the inaugural Region 5-4A softball tournament 5-2 at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
The Lady Buccaneers scored two unearned runs in each of the first two innings off Taylor Haymans, who persevered for seven innings and allowed 10 hits and a walk while striking out four.
Karli Costley and Karah Hood each had three of Mt. Juliet’s eight hits as the inaugural District 9-4A-champion Lady Bears finished a 27-11-1 season.
Beech traveled to Wilson Central for the region final last night. The winner will host a sectional tomorrow night while the loser goes on the road. Summit and Centennial will come out of Region 6.
