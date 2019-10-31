Playoff brackets solidify in Week 10

It's Week 11 and the playoffs kick off next week for most teams.
An exception is Lebanon, where it's playoff time right now as the Blue Devils must beat Rossview this week to play next week. Otherwise, they'll be packing their equipment Monday morning.
On the opposite end of the scale is Friendship Christian, whose only concern is avoiding major injuries in Crossville at Stone Memorial while awaiting its second-round playoff game in two weeks as the East Region champion.
In between, everybody else in Wilson County will be in the playoffs but are jockeying for position.
Watertown and Mt. Juliet are playing for region championships this week. The Purple Tigers will host East Robertson at Robinson Stadium where a win means a repeat title for the Tigers while a loss puts them in third place (WHS cannot finish second). The Golden Bears are going for a fourth straight title at Hendersonville where they will be No. 1 with a win or No. 2 with a loss. Regardless, MJ will open the playoffs at Elzie Patton Stadium next week.
Wilson Central secured a playoff spot by edging Lebanon last week and can finish anywhere from second to fourth depending on what happens with the Wildcats at winless Station Camp and the other two Region 4-6A games (LHS-Rossview and MJ-Hendersonville).
Mt. Juliet Christian is in the Division II-A playoffs and will play in the first round. The Saints can finish third, meaning a home game, or fifth, meaning road trip.
Lebanon at Rossview
It's a playoff for both teams. Lebanon (4-5 for the season) can finish as high as second (securing a home playoff game), but would need Station Camp to upset Central, but are more likely ticketed for third or fourth with a win. A Rossview win would put the 4-5 Hawks in fourth place and a trip to Oakland. The other three Region 3 playoff teams are Blackman, Riverdale and Cookeville, though the seeding has yet to work itself out.
"We got to go 1-0 this week," Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the trip to Clarksville. "That's the only thing that matters now."
Rossview's offense is triggered by 6-foot-2, 225-pounder Gabe Siebert, a baseball star who transferred from Northeast.
"Good football player," Gentry said of Siebert. "He can sling it. i expect that's what they'll do Friday night, sling it.
"They got a decent running game. They spread it out and try to find the holes. They like to throw it deep. They'll take their shots."
Lebanon's quarterback situation isn't nearly as stable as Breeze Copas remains doubtful, meaning Eli Clemmons was expected to take most of the first-team reps in practice this week.
"I think it'll be very similar to last Friday night," said Gentry, who elected to hold Copas out of the Wilson Central game. "I don't think he'll be able to throw the ball. He'll be a gametime decision and we'll get ready to play without him."
Wilson Central at Station Camp
Despite still having a lot to play for (including possibly getting a home game next week), this could be a trap game for the 5-4 Wildcats, coming off the losing-streak-breaking win over rival Lebanon and awaiting the playoffs ahead.
"We went through the scenarios with them," Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. "I said you can only control one thing, and that's the game we're playing.
"It doesn't matter who we'll play (next week) -- 1, 2 or 3 -- they'll all be good football teams."
This is the end of the 2019 line for Station Camp, which has a rare opportunity to finish a season with a win.
"They're a football team that's struggled the last couple of weeks from the offensive point of view," Dedman said. "They have a pretty good running back with some speed that worries me a little bit. They have some receivers who move the chains and make first downs.
"We've got to make sure we contain them and do a good job running to the ball."
The Wildcats will be without linebacker/tight end/long snapper Jared Lawrence, who was to
See Playoff/Page B2
undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a high ankle sprain suffered against LaVergne three weeks ago. It'll end his high school career but may give him enough recovery time to play in the Jan. 13 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Atlanta.
The only other injury question mark is to running back/receiver Zavier Ali, who injured his ankle early in the Lebanon game, Dedman said.
East Robertson at Watertown
If 7-2 Watertown wins, the Purple Tigers repeat as 4-2A champions. A loss and an anticipated win by Trousdale County over Jackson County would throw it into a three-way tie which would put the Yellow Jackets first, Indians second and WHS third.
"It is a huge game," Watertown coach Gavin Webster said in an understatement.
East Robertson is led by sophomore Taylor Groves, who picked up several SEC offers as a freshman.
"They try to run it primarily," Webster said of the Indians. "They try to get (Groves) the ball, whether it's throwing the ball, screens, wildcat…he's their guy."
East Robertson's defense is the 4-2, which is primarily designed to stop the run but with a wrinkle to reflect these spread-offense times.
"It's similar to the old 4-4, where people used to put eight people in the box," Webster said. "The 4-2 is similar to that, but the outside linebackers drop back to cover against the spread."
Webster said at the first of the week the Tigers should be ready by gametime.
"We're banged up a little bit, but not too bad," he said. "We should have everybody back by Friday."
Region 3-2A is set, meaning if Watertown wins this week, the Tigers would host Tellico Plans in the first round while a loss would send them to Bledsoe County.
Friendship Christian at Stone Memorial
The 7-2 Commanders are locked in as the East Region champions while 3-6 Panthers are No. 4 in their Class 4A league.
"It's a good way to end the season, get a good battle before playoffs start," Commander coach John McNeal said. "They're going to be physical, which we need."
Former Friendship lineman Gregg Norton is Stone Memorial's offensive coordinator. He runs a balanced attack.
"They'll run and throw. They'll mix it up," said McNeal, whose Commander offense will face the Panthers' 4-4 defense. "They don't spread like a lot of teams do. They'll also come in and have some tight ends. A lot of spread teams don't have tight ends."
Friendship will rest and heal next week before hosting Mt. Juliet Christian, Middle Tennessee Christian, Columbia Academy or Fayette Academy in the Nov. 15 second-round game at Pirtle Field.
Mt. Juliet at Hendersonville
The Golden Bears are 6-3 while the Commandos are 4-5. But Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said there's a good reason for most of those five losses.
"I don't know of a team in the state that's played a tougher schedule," Perry said. "They led (undefeated) Beech by 12 in the fourth quarter and lost by one - had two punts blocked. Lost by one to Lebanon, lost by three points to Independence."
They also have a blowout loss to Oakland, which could be where the Commandos are headed if they, Lebanon and Wilson Central win. Hendersonville could finish anywhere in the top four.
"Very efficient at what they do," Perry said of the Commandos' offense, which has added some spread to their traditional wing-T. "There's more formations. The quarterback does a very good job.
"Defensively, they run an odd front. They've played quite a bit of man coverage against the spread… Their core guys, the inside linebackers and outside linebackers, have done a good job. The outside linebackers, athletically, are as good as any I've seen on film.
"They're a lot like us. They rotate a lot of people. Their people play both ways, but they rotate in and out."
Though it's Mt. Juliet's 10th game of the season, it's only the third game with the new quarterback tandem of freshman Griffin Throneberry and sophomore Stephen Swoner.
"Both of our quarterbacks improved," Perry said. "Their reads improved.
"The coaching cliche where teams make the most improvement between the first and second game applies no matter if it's the first and second game of the season or the eighth and ninth."
Win or lose, Mt. Juliet will face Cookeville, Riverdale or Blackman next week in the first round.
Donelson Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian
With Friendship Christian and King's Academy earning first-round byes with the first- and second-place positions in the East Region, Mt. Juliet Christian, Donelson Christian and Middle Tennessee Christian are battling for third and fourth place, which would be home playoff games next week. DCA leads the pack at 4-2 while MJCA and MTCS are 3-3 with the Saints on the short end of the tiebreaker stick following last week's loss to the Cougars in Murfreesboro.
A Saints win would put them third while a loss puts them fifth. There are no scenarios listed on the TSSAA website which would have them finishing fourth.
As for who the they would play next week - Trinity Christian or Tipton-Rosemark would likely come to Suey Field where the winner would go to Davidson Academy. If MJCA has to travel, it would be to Columbia Academy or Fayette Academy with that winner going to Friendship on Nov. 15.
"There are a lot of moving parts out there," Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said.
As for DCA, the longtime power has rebounded nicely from its winless 2018, bringing a 6-3 mark to Suey Field.
"They're pretty good this year," Davis said of the Wildcats. "They have most of their team back from last year."
Keys for the Saints on their Senior Night?
"Be physical and do all the little things right," Davis answered. "If we do those two things, we'll be all right."
Week 11 games
FRIDAY
LEBANON at Rossview
WILSON CENTRAL at Station Camp
East Robertson at WATERTOWN
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Stone Memorial
MT. JULIET at Hendersonville
Donelson Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
All kickoffs at 7 p.m.
Football standings
REGION 4-6A
| Region | Overall
MT. JULIET | 4-0 | 6-3
Hendersonville | 3-1 | 4-5
WILSON CENTRAL | 2-2 | 5-4
LEBANON | 2-2 | 4-5
Rossview | 1-3 | 4-5
Station Camp | 0-4 | 0-9
Last week's scores
WILSON CENTRAL 23, LEBANON 22
MT. JULIET 42, Station Camp 7
Hendersonville 48, Rossview 21
This week's games
LEBANON at Rossview
WILSON CENTRAL at Station Camp
MT. JULIET at Hendersonville
REGION 4-2A
| Region | Overall
WATERTOWN | 4-0 | 7-2
Trousdale County | 3-1 | 7-1
East Robertson | 3-1 | 5-4
Westmoreland | 1-3 | 4-5
Cascade | 1-3 | 2-7
Jackson County | 0-4 | 3-6
Last week's scores
Upperman 21, WATERTOWN 20
East Robertson 30, Harpeth 6
Forrest 37, Cascade 0
White House Heritage 16, Westmoreland 6
This week's games
East Robertson at WATERTOWN
Westmoreland at Cascade
Jackson County at Trousdale County
EAST REGION
| Region | Overall
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 7-0 | 7-2
King's Academy | 6-1 | 6-4
Donelson Christian | 4-2 | 6-3
Middle Tennessee Christian | 3-3 | 3-6
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 3-3 | 3-5
Grace Baptist | 1-5 | 2-6
Bell Buckle Webb | 1-5 | 1-6
Franklin Grace Christian | 0-6 | 0-9
Last week's scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 58, Bell Buckle Webb 21
Middle Tennessee Christian 45, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 34
King's Academy 59, Grace Baptist 7
Donelson Christian 35, Franklin Grace Christian 0
This week's games
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Stone Memorial
Donelson Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
Grace Baptist at Franklin Grace Christian
Bell Buckle Webb at Middle Tennessee Christian
