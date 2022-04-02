WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An athlete from a Tennessee university was killed Thursday when he and two other members of his team were struck by a car while running along a road in Virginia, state police said.
Members of the Milligan University men’s cross-country and track and field teams were running on a road in Williamsburg about 6 p.m. when three of them were hit, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
Five people were taken to Williamsburg Sentara Hospital, where sophomore Eli Cramer, 20, died and two others were seriously injured, police said.
Four team members and a coach were running together Thursday when the crash happened, Milligan spokeswoman Chandrea Shell said.
The university said in a statement that seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy also were injured. Baldy was treated and released.
Cramer, who was from Murfreesboro, was majoring in business administration, according to the team’s website. In a statement, Milligan Student Government President Chase McGlamery called Cramer a “stranger to no one.”
“He held a contagious energy that was integral to his team and our campus community,” McGlamery said.
“Cramer was a man who knew when to put his head down and work or when to steal the room with a sarcastic comment.”
