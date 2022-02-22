Washington hasn’t warmed up to the Commanders just yet.
According to a citywide Washington Post poll, close to half of D.C. residents have a negative view of the team’s new name, with 32% disliking it and 17% saying they “hate” it.
Four out of 10 residents are positive about the new name, but their positive feelings toward the change are soft, with only 5% claiming to “love” the Commanders and 36% saying they “like” the new name. Eleven% say they have no opinion of the name.
Of the three names the team has had since 1933, a 43% plurality of D.C. residents say they prefer Washington Football Team, compared with 26% who favor the Commanders and 22% who say they prefer the Redskins. Five% say they favor another name, and another 5% have no opinion.
For decades, Washington’s name was denounced and even elicited protests from those who thought Redskins was racist and insensitive to Native Americans. Owner Daniel Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999, insisted repeatedly he would “never” change the name. But in the summer of 2020, as the broader national discussion about race intensified and after many of Washington’s top sponsors threatened to cut ties with the team over its name, it retired the Redskins name and logo and announced it would be the Washington Football Team until it found its new long-term identity.
The Commanders name and logo were officially revealed Feb. 2. The Post poll is the first formal survey of local residents since the announcement and captures Washington’s initial reaction to the team name. It was based on a random sample of 904 D.C. residents and was conducted between Feb. 2 and Feb. 14 over landlines and cellphones. The overall margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points.
As the Commanders kicked off a new era, the team was met with renewed interest from local officials, who two years earlier dangled a new stadium as a carrot for a name change.
Virginia’s House and Senate are working on legislative bills to lure the team to the commonwealth, with $1 billion in bonds to help finance a new stadium. Maryland lawmakers are forming a proposal to try to keep the Commanders in Landover, with hundreds of millions of dollars potentially earmarked for development around FedEx Field. And D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has publicly urged a return to the District of Columbia.
But when asked about using city funds to help finance a football stadium for the Commanders, 67% of D.C. residents said they would oppose it while 30% say they would be in favor.
A 2019 citywide Post poll found that while nearly 6 in 10 D.C. residents supported the team building a new stadium on the RFK site, which is owned by the federal government, it also found that a clear majority of residents opposed the city financing the stadium or building the stadium at all.
In 2019, 39% of D.C. residents supported providing land for a new football stadium, while 19% opposed providing land and another 33% opposed the new stadium entirely. D.C. residents also opposed providing funding to D.C. United in 2008 (60%) and 2014 (59%).
Although much of the early conversation around a new football stadium has centered on location — the District, Maryland or Virginia — Kevin Davis, a 56-year-old resident in Ward 4, said his priorities are accessibility, the cost to attend games and the financing to build a stadium.
Current opposition to financing a new football stadium is much larger than the opposition to using city funds to help finance a baseball stadium in 2002 (47% opposed). But the city financing of Nationals Park, which opened in 2008, is more popular in hindsight, with a 2014 poll finding that 72% of residents said it was a “good investment.”
Team officials said much of the 18-month rebranding process was devoted to research and legal sleuthing, trying to settle on a name that had significance to the fan base and one that wasn’t already trademarked. Commanders President Jason Wright, who led the team’s rebranding efforts, said its research revealed an “overwhelmingly positive” national response to the new name, yet he also has acknowledged many of the team’s “core fans” — in D.C. and beyond — opposed any sort of change.
Kevin Sheehan a longtime sports talk radio host in D.C. currently on WTEM (980 AM), said he believes many fans have “checked out” because of the team’s persistent losing and scandal. For those who have hung around, the switch to Commanders may have been a bit jarring.
As the Commanders begin to look even further into the future with discussions about a new stadium, many fans continually come back to the same gripes: The team has been embroiled in more investigations and scandals than it has had playoff appearances during Snyder’s ownership.
The NFL is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against Snyder that were made this month by Tiffani Johnston, a former marketing manager and cheerleader for the team. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating the team’s workplace culture, which was previously investigated by Beth Wilkinson, a D.C. attorney.
Fan interest has waned, and the team’s average attendance at FedEx Field was among the league’s worst last season.
