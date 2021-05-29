GULF SHORES, Ala. — Cumberland men’s track and field had three runners compete on the second day of the NAIA National Championship Meet on Thursday.
The first member of the Phoenix to compete was Georget Pontillo in the 800m prelims. Pontillo finished with the sixth-fastest time of 1:52.71, just over a second behind the first-place time of 1:51.62. The sixth-place finish qualifies the Plumeliau-Bieuzy, France, native with a place in the 800m finals tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.
Also running today was freshman Tobi Oniyide and senior Desmond Maclin. Oniyide finished with the 17th fastest time of 10.57s, just one-tenth of a second short of qualifying from the 100m finals. Maclin finished with a time 12.25s which put him in 35th place overall.
On Friday’s final day, Cumberland’s Sasha Petrova ran in the marathon while Jaylen Poole competed in the triple jump and Pontillo in the 800m final.
On the first day…GULF SHORES, Ala. — Sophiat Omizi was the first member of the Phoenix to compete in the NAIA Nationals on Wednesday in the women’s hammer throw finals, finishing 17th out of 23 competitors with a scored throw of 49.09m.
The next group of Phoenix to compete was the men’s 4x100m team of Dante Bertrand, Desmond Maclin, Jaylen Poole and Tobi Oniyide. The relay team finished in 15th place out of 34 teams with a time of 41.51 seconds. Only the top eight teams in the first round advance and the Phoenix were less than four-tenths of a second behind them.
The final event of the day was Tobi Oniyide in the 200m dash prelims. Oniyide finished 14th out of 25 with a time of 21.58s. The freshman finished just outside of the top eight cut for the finals by just over four-tenths of a second.
