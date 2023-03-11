Porter named SoCon Student-Athlete of the Week

CHATTANOOGA — Chattanooga’s women’s basketball player Addie Grace Porter was named the Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
A sophomore from Lebanon High School, Porter helped second-seeded Chattanooga to its 19th title and first since 2017 at the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championships last week.
In UTC’s 63-52 win over Furman in the quarterfinals, Porter played all 40 minutes and scored 11 points, pulled down four rebounds, passed off a game-high five assists and had two steals. The following day, she had seven points, four boards, an assist and a steal in the Mocs’ 69-40 victory over ETSU in the tournament semifinals.
Porter saved her best game for last, playing all 40 minutes in helping Chattanooga to a 63-53 win over No. 1 seed Wofford last Sunday. In addition to scoring 13 points on the strength of a career-best four made 3-pointers, the 5-4 guard grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and dished off three assists as the Mocs moved to 19-0 in title game appearances.
For the tournament, she averaged 10.3 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal per game in earning all-tournament team honors.
A sophomore communications major, Porter holds a 3.75 grade-point average.
