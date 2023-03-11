Porter named SoCon Student-Athlete of the Week

Former Lebanon High star Addie Grace Porter is a sophomore point guard for UT-Chattanooga.

 RAY SOLDANO • UT-Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA — Chattanooga’s women’s basketball player Addie Grace Porter was named the Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.

A sophomore from Lebanon High School, Porter helped second-seeded Chattanooga to its 19th title and first since 2017 at the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championships last week.

