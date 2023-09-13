The Portland Cross Country teams participated in the prestigious MSCCA Voyles Classic meet last Saturday. Over 328 girls representing 53 schools along with 476 boys ran the 5000m race in Hermitage.
In the girl’s division, Camden Bean finished 224th with a run of 27:46.70 and Kathryn Mills came in 254th after recording a time of 28:11.80.
The boy’s division had 10 Panther runners in the race.
Caden Ausbrooks was 98th with a run of 18:13.80 while William Romero Escalante took 160th place with a time of 19:00.90. Hunter Hester earned a 173rd spot with a run of 19:11.30 and Wesley Grandmaison nabbed a 231st finish with a mark of 19:58.90.
Will Hester placed 258th at a run of 20:30.80 and Daniel Sloan took 296th at 21:09.90. Angel Barrera was 305th with a time of 21:17.30, Nick Suttle was 365th at 22:20.10, Ian Rippy had a 396th place finish at 23:25.40, and Elijah Zimmerman rounded out the Portland contingent at 415th after recording a run of 24:08.20.
Both the girl’s and boy’s junior varsity members ran in the JV division.
For the girls, Anna Cornett was 81st, Maddie Thompson took 106th, Izzy Dillon earned a 116th finish, Claire Cole nabbed a 132nd spot, and Emerson Bean came in 141st.
The boys had six runners participating.
Jose Cruz was 214th, Kamari Jackson took the 262nd spot, Fletcher Waters was 276th, Skylar Zimmerman earned a 281st finish, Jack Cornett recorded a 297th spot, and Alex Hernandez Olarte finished 304th.
