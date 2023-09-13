Portland’s golf team had a pair of matches recently as the regular season winds down.
On August 22, the Panthers were two strokes behind Station Camp in a match cut short due to the extreme heat. The Purple shot a 167 while the Bison fired in a 165 and Hendersonville finished with a 186 in the nine-hole battle.
Ben Triplet led the way with a 35 while Camren Yant shot a 39, Colin Dowsett had a 45, and Cayson Thompson carded a 48. Marc Luangnikone brought in a score of 54.
On August 31, the Panthers were second in a three-way match with Station Camp and Green Hill.
Portland fired in a 367 that was 15 strokes behind Station Camp. Green Hill shot a 375.
Triplet recorded a score of 80 while Camren Yant fired in an 89 and Dowsett came in with a 98. Caleb Mathias fired in a score of 100, and Cayson Thompson carded a 112.
