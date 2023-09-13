PORNWS-09-13-23 BOYS GOLF

Portland’s golf team had a pair of matches recently as the regular season winds down.

On August 22, the Panthers were two strokes behind Station Camp in a match cut short due to the extreme heat. The Purple shot a 167 while the Bison fired in a 165 and Hendersonville finished with a 186 in the nine-hole battle.

