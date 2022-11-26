NASHVILLE — Friday’s game between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche was postponed because of a water main break that has soaked the downtown arena.

The NHL said the water main break has “significantly impacted the event level” of Bridgestone Arena. Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level.

