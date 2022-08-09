NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract Friday.

Trenin, 25, is coming off his best season yet setting career-highs with 80 games played, 17 goals scored, 24 points, 33 blocked shots and 191 hits. With teammate Tanner Jeannot, Trenin was among just six NHL players with at least 191 hits and 17 goals last season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.