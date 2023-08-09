High school football preseason wraps up with jamboree action this week, with three matchups scheduled for Thursday.
Lebanon will host LaVergne at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium. Freshmen will play two quarters at 6 p.m., followed by the junior varsity at around 6:45 and the varsity at 7:30.
Wilson Central’s jamboree against Smyrna has been moved to Wildcat Stadium and from Friday to Thursday as first-year head coach Ben Kuhn unveils his first Wildcats team. Freshmen will begin at 5:30 p.m. with JV and varsity to follow. Friday would be used as a rain day, Kuhn said. New lights are being installed at the Bulldogs’ Robert L. Raikes Stadium where last week’s scrimmage had to be cut short. The coaches decided to move the jamboree Sunday.
Also on Thursday, Mt. Juliet will travel to Ensworth for a triple header, but in reverse order with the varsity playing a half and a series starting at 6 p.m. The JV will finish the third quarter and the freshmen the fourth. The Golden Bears are also opening their regular season on a Thursday when they host Cane Ridge at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium on MyTV30.
Friday action includes Watertown at Smith County. The last of a tripleheader is set to start at 8 p.m.
Green Hill and Mt. Juliet Christian will be at Oakland’s Ray Hughes Stadium for the 615 Preps Classic. The Saints will take on Macon County at 6 p.m. The Hawks will face Franklin Road Academy at 7:45.
FRA was scheduled to visit Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field for its annual jamboree with the Commanders. But FCS coach John McNeal pulled out due to numbers and said Monday he’s focused on the Aug. 18 opener at Clarksville Academy.
