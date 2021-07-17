Prep teams fling footballs in 7-on-7

MURFREESBORO — It’s like backyard football, only with more sophisticated plays. There’s supposed to be no contact, though accidents do happen.
It’s 7-on-7, where the linemen — minus the center, who is needed to snap the ball — are left in the weight room while skill position players take on linebackers and defensive backs in coverage. There is no running the ball or rushing the passer, who has four seconds to throw the ball before the play is whistled dead.
Coming out of the two-week dead period, high school teams returned to life this week as coaches from different teams, who have coached with each other or played for or coached each other in the past renew acquaintances and check out other teams with the kickoff of the season just a little more than a month away.
The pandemic of 2020 took away all of this, meaning this is Green Hill’s first summer of 7-on-7. The Hawks didn’t have a traditional offseason as a first-year program. But now on the other side, they may have had the fewest graduation losses of any team around.
“Just for us, working on what we do, having our kids come back and getting everything into a rhythm, what an offseason looks like, really dive into the playbook,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said during a break at Thursday’s passing tournament at Riverdale. “Luckily, we have a lot of kids returning from last year so we get a little bit of a refresher from last year… We’ve had a good offseason in 7-on-7.
“Last year, we opened against LaVergne and we hadn’t tackled yet… The first half of the year we were just trying to understand, getting into the roster, understanding what our kids are. All of our coaches were out-of-county guys, so we didn’t have a prior relationship with the kids. We built that in and understand what each kid does well. The second half of the year we came on and won four games. We’re trying to parlay that into the new season.”
Green Hill lost three offensive players and one on defense. The Hawks return 10 regulars on offense and nine on defense.
The experience factor has already paid off during the summer, which included some passing games played before the dead period.
“That’s what’s gotten us through a couple of things where we were able to make checks,” said Crouch, whose Hawks lost in the first round of the tournament. “Kids are farther along in the playbook where some people are still teaching fundamentals. We’re teaching next-level stuff and adding our adds-on from the end of the year last year. Kids already know it.”
But regardless of where a team is on the building-rebuilding cycle, passing leagues are an opportunity to get work in on the passing game on both sides of the ball against opponents.
“The kids working together, understanding what the kids are doing, the relationships with them, how to communicate with each other,” Crouch said. “Coaches, how talk about things. These are opportunities where we get out and face other people and see what we need to work on.
“We get see other teams, other programs and what they do to you and you get the chance to tweak some things.”
While Crouch is still building the Hawks from scratch, Wilson Central’s Brad Dedman is working on rebuilding the Wildcats after heavy graduation losses.
“It’s pitch and catch, making sure we can run routes and things like that and see if we can cover people,” Dedman said during a midday break following the morning pool play and before tournament action began (the Wildcats lost their first tourney game to Independence). “We got to do a better job of that on both sides right now.
“We’re lacking numbers a little bit this year and we got a lot of people going both ways and trying to get people caught up on what to do. We got to narrow down what we do better… It gives us an idea where kids can play, if they can play there or not… versus just practice against us… Seeing ones against ones is always a good thing.”
On the other side, this is a format where a team like Lebanon and record-setting passer Jaylen Abston and a group of returning receivers can thrive.
The Blue Devils went 4-0-1 during pool play to earn a No. 4 seed and a first-round bye before losing to Pearl-Cohn 21-12.
“Playing a lot of kids and getting a lot of good work in,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “We’re not really worried about the score. We’re just here to compete and trying to get better and working on the scenarios that pop up in each game.
“The No. 1 benefit is the reps and the conditioning. You get to see who will compete and who will respond when things go bad. It lets you learn a lot about your team, individually and collectively.”
And there is also the benefit of learning about possible future opponents as a couple of dozen teams utilized eight fields marked off on the RHS campus.
“There are a lot of coaches around here with head on swivels looking at do they pass the eye test, who’s making plays, who’s not making plays,” said Gentry. “It’s a good atmosphere. There’s a bunch of us together and we’re all in the same boat coming off the dead period and getting the chance to throw and catch and compete a little bit.
“It’s the backyard football with helmets, the shorts. It’s good to work on your schemes. The quarterback doesn’t get hit. Our offensive line coach thinks he’s done a wonderful job. There’s been no sacks.”
