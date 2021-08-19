Preseason practice is over, time to kick off season

Coaches are rarely satisfied that their teams are as good as they can be, especially at the start of a season.
But they will also say practice will only take them so far. Eventually, the only way to get better is to actually play games.
“To get in game shape, you have to play games,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said, noting you can’t duplicate the emotion which comes with playing under the Friday night lights during practice, something which he said caught up with them during last week’s jamboree. “We got a little tired because that emotion drains you.”
So after 7-on-7 passing leagues, scrimmages and jamborees, the 2021 high school football season kicks off for real with 48-minute games this week.
“Our guys are wanting to go to a full football game and play a full game and see who it comes out,” Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman said.
“They’re excited,” Friendship Christian coach John McNeal said. “They’re ready to get going. Everybody gets tired of preseason. We’re about as ready as we can for Week 1. We’re not going to find out anymore until we do (play).”
“I’m getting excited about playing Friday night,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “We’ve seen ourselves so much, we’re excited about seeing somebody else.
“We’re comfortable about what everyone can do. Now it’s just a matter of putting together a four-quarter game plan.”
Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis still wants the little time remaining to make last-minute preparations.
“We still want to get some work in to polish up some things,” Davis said Monday. “I think we’ll be ready by Friday.
“We still have a few things to work on. I don’t think anybody is rushing to get to Friday.”
Antioch at Lebanon
The Blue Devils look to party like it’s the 1970s as they unveil the “L” logo with the blue devil caricature the team wore during the disco decade. Lebanon even played Antioch in those days.
The Bears, under legendary coach Warren Dunn, were a tough nut to crack back then. In the 21st century, they’ve struggled, coming off a 1-5, COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign.
“They’re a very simple team to prepare for,” Gentry said. “They really only run two, three or four formations. Defense, they’re a cover-3 or a cover-4.
“They have some good-looking athletes on film. Normally, in Metro ball, they get better as they go… Their first film, their second film to the jamboree, they’ve gotten better and better and better. I’m expecting them to be better than they were in the jamboree.”
What most coaches want most coming out of a jamboree is no new injuries. Gentry didn’t get that as kicker Sean Redmond injured his hamstring on Lebanon’s second kickoff. Sophomore Cameron Nixon finished the night as the kicker, and may do so again tomorrow night as Redmond, also a 10th-grader, is questionable.
“It’s a hamstring, so I’m not going to push that too much,” Gentry said.
Wilson Central at Rossview
This was the region opener in the former Region 4-6A. With TSSAA reclassification, the Wildcats and Hawks are in different leagues. But the relationships formed by the coaches during their time together prompted them to schedule each other for the 2021 opener on what will essentially be the 20th anniversary of the formation of both programs. Both teams made the playoffs last season with the Hawks finishing 5-4 and the Wildcats 6-5. Wilson Central won last year’s meeting 27-7, which was Rossview’s opener in a COVID-delayed season while it was the Wildcats’ first win after two losses.
“They have several returning guys coming back,” Dedman said of the Hawks, noting senior Parker Kirkpatrick and junior Jamel Burney as returning wideouts. Junior Garrett Diemel returns as the quarterback.
The Hawks run a 3-4 defense.
“They move around a little bit,” Dedman said of the D. “The linebacking corps really comes down. They have two really good safeties. They’re athletic and they’re fast.
“They do a good job of reading keys and getting to the spots they need to. We got to make sure we cross our Ts and dot our Is to get to our correct spots.”
One issue Dedman and his staff have had to deal with all preseason is a roster that’s thin by Class 5A standards.
“We’re down about 18 kids from where we normally are,” Dedman said. “We’ve had to play more kids on both sides of the ball than we’re accustomed to. We’re just going to have to get used to it.
“We got to make sure we give our guys adequate rest when we have a chance and go play.”
Watertown at Fayetteville
Perhaps the most intriguing Week 1 matchup, even though there are a couple of others with loads of history.
Three-time Region 4-2A champion Watertown travels south to face the reigning Class 1A state champion Fayetteville in a battle of Tigers.
When the 1A season came to a close in Cookeville last December, Fayetteville was the last team standing following a 20-14 win over South Pittsburg in the BlueCross Bowl to conclude an 11-2 season. More titles may be forthcoming.
“They graduated a few, but they got the majority of their team returning,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said.
Fayetteville’s offense is led by running back K.J. Jackson, who ran for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns last year — as a freshman. He had 227 yards and two touchdowns against South Pitt to earn BlueCross Bowl Most Outstanding Player honors.
“They’re going to run the football; that’s what they want to do,” Webster said. “At the end of the day, they want the ball in his hands.”
But as long as Watertown doesn’t add to a long injury list, the worst thing that can come out of this game is a loss. And even that could benefit the Purple Tigers with region play still two weeks away.
“It’ll be a good test for us,” Webster said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t hurt us (playoff-wise).”
Trousdale County at Friendship Christian
These programs used to meet for region championships and with the season on the line in the playoffs. Now, it’s a season opener between old rivals now playing in different classes. And being the opener, the coaches aren’t as familiar with the other team as they would be later.
“Can’t tell you a whole lot (about the Yellow Jackets) because it’s the first game of the year and both of us just got two scrimmages in,” McNeal said. “I don’t know other than they’re going to be athletic.”
And experienced, with at least 12 seniors on the roster who rebounded from an opening 10-7 loss to Friendship in last year’s opener to reach the 2A semifinals with an 11-3 record.
Until that semifinal loss to Meigs County, the Yellow Jackets’ only losses came to Wilson County teams Watertown and FCS.
But McNeal is in his 30th straight season (and 33rd overall) in the head coach’s seat. And he’s facing the second Satterfield on the opposing sideline. Blake Satterfield is in his third season in charge. His father, Clint, coached the Yellow Jackets for 24 seasons, winning five state championships. The patriarch of the family, at least as far as football is concerned, Jim B. Satterfield, coached Trousdale County before McNeal arrived in Possumtown in 1986.
“I told Blake, ‘you know us and we know you. Even if we do something different, we’re not going to go away from our base. We’ve both been at this too long to do that’,” McNeal said.
McNeal said first games are always unknowns, not just about the opponent, but about your own team.
“The first game is always tough because you don’t know have much to go on,” said McNeal, acknowledging 2021 is better than ’20, when scrimmages weren’t allowed and it took three games to figure their identity. “The first game, a lot of times, you go in working on yourself. We’re still trying to figure out where we stand. We’re still working on where we figure we’re going to be best.”
Gallatin at Mt. JulietThis is another series which began as a rivalry in the old District 9-AAA when only the district champion reached the playoffs. For years, the Green Wave served as the measuring stick other programs measured themselves with.
But times change and Gallatin is coming off a 4-7 season which included a six-game losing streak. Third-year coach Chad Watson has made a major change in the offense which will contrast sharply with Mt. Juliet, which went 7-4 last year.
“People will see Friday night a huge contrast in tempo and offensive identity,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “We’re uptempo and trying to get in a lot of plays. Gallatin has gone back to a condensed smash-mouth brand of football.”
Sounds like the glory days of coach Calvin Short in the 1970s through the early ‘90s when the Green Wave overpowered defenses out of the I-formation. This is different.
“This is close to a wishbone look, but it’s still 4 yards, cloud of dust,” Perry said. “They run option out of it.
“In all three scrimmages (against Wilson Central, Riverdale and Portland), the physicality and strength up front proved why they made the change.
“It looks like they had a really physical offseason.”
Gallatin runs a multiple, and aggressive, defense.
“They really move through a lot of different fronts,” Perry said. “They like to get up in your face with press coverage, man coverage and play one man over the top.”
Coaches always want to enter a season healthy.
This isn’t happening at Mt. Juliet where five offensive starters and four on defense missed last week’s scrimmage at Beech.
“We’re so banged up and trying to get healthy,” Perry said. “We’re hoping to get some of those guys healthy in the next few weeks. Some of these will be a while.”
One who will return this week is quarterback Griffin Throneberry, who was banged up against Hendersonville and held out against Beech. Stephen Swoner, last year’s starting QB who was slated to play receiver this season, took over in the shotgun last week.
“You’ll see them both Friday night,” Perry said. “We’re looking at having both guys on the field at the same time. Both of them are good athletes, good playmakers and I don’t want them on the sidelines.
“Both young men have handled the situation extremely well. They help each other and root for each other. That’s neat to see.”
It’s also potentially neat to see the play-calling opportunities for offensive coordinator Zac White with two potent passers on the field at the same snap. Could there be lots of trick plays on the horizon?
“That will make it tough on a defensive game plan because that possibility is there,” Perry said.
Siegel at Green Hill
It’s not region play yet. But it’s one of the final steps to being playoff-eligible for the first time as the Hawks open their second season as a member of a league for the first time.
But Green Hill, like just about every other team, is opening with a non-region opponent. Siegel comes to The Hill looking to reverse fortunes from last year’s 1-9 season.
“Returning a lot of starters offensively and defensively,” Crouch said of the Stars. “Physical football team. I’ve been very impressed breaking them down on film. Look solid. Look very well coached and very athletic.”
Siegel runs a spread offense heavy on run-pass option and a 3-4 defense.
“Very aggressive,” Crouch said. “Come after the ball. Blitz a lot.”
One unfortunate aspect of 2020 remains — COVID-19 — which has already hit the Hawks’ roster for the second straight year.
“We got a couple of contact-traced,” Crouch said. “We have a couple that are a little banged up. Against LaVergne the other night, we had five kids who weren’t there contact-traced.”
Crouch said Green Hill will hold a pregame ceremony for the late Baylor Bramble, the Siegel player who suffered a severe brain injury while playing for the Stars in 2015 and died this past January.
Mt. Juliet Christian at Lookout ValleyThe Saints are making the return trip to the Chattanooga area after the Yellow Jackets became the first team to face MJCA on its temporary home, Barry Wilmore Field, at Mt. Juliet Middle School last year after a tornado destroyed Mt. Juliet Christian’s athletic facilities.
Lookout Valley won that game 25-21 before dropping its final eight contests of the year, including four in a row by shutout.
MJCA coach Dan Davis said the Yellow Jackets run a pro-style offense out of the shotgun with two running backs, two tight ends and two receivers.
“They’re definitely a running team,” Davis said. “They don’t throw too many passes.
“They’re a good-sized team. They have a couple of bug guys up front. I’d say their strength is probably their line, for sure.”
Mt. Juliet Christian’s strength is senior receiver JaMarion Thomas, who caught a pair of touchdown passes from Brenden Dunn in the Saints’ 14-8 jamboree win at Whites Creek last Friday.
