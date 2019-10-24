Princesses for Lady Purple Tiger hoops

Submitted to The Democrat
Before preseason practice begins, Watertown's girls' basketball team dressed up as princesses for the Lady Purple Tigers' inaugural Princess and Pancakes fundraiser last Saturday. Children of all ages dressed the part for pancakes and photo opportunities with the players, whose first home game will be Nov. 26 against Jackson County.
