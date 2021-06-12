Pringle promoted to CU women's volleyball assistant

After spending the previous season as Cumberland’s women’s volleyball graduate assistant, Macie Pringle has been promoted to assistant coach, announced by head coach Hannah Vadakin.
Pringle joined the staff in January. She has helped with recruiting, practice plans, player development and scouting reports along with several other duties. She assisted the Phoenix last season to an 11-win year with three players being mentioned on the All-Mid-South Conference teams.
Prior to Cumberland, Pringle was the head of Summit North Volleyball Club in Whitesboro, Texas. During her time there she was able to adjust training based on the skill level of athlete’s performance as well as helping the fundamental skills in their respective positions. She worked the 17- and 13-year-old teams.
Pringle was also the graduate assistant at Southeastern Oklahoma State University where she led and planned all-skill training in beginner, intermediate and advanced athletes. She also helped train the defensive specialist twice a week based on their performance in previous games or practice.
She was also the education coordinator for Parallon where she scheduled and coordinated events for executives and physicians all across the country.
The Thompson’s Station native started coaching prior to graduating from North Alabama. She worked at Alliance Volleyball club prior to working as the head JV and freshman and assistant women’s volleyball coach at Ravenwood High School. Ravenwood’s varsity program finished as Class AAA state runner-up the year she was there.
Pringle was a four-year defensive specialist at the University of North Alabama where she was received honors and was on the Dean’s list all four years. She earned the UNA Academic Award for having a 3.25-plus grade-point average.
Pringle earned her bachelor of science in sports management with a minor in management at the University of North Alabama where she graduated Magna cum laude. She also earned a master’s of sports administration in educational leadership at Southeastern Oklahoma State. She will finish her master’s in business administration this next year at Cumberland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.