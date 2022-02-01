Providence UMC and The Journey remained undefeated through three weeks of the Lebanon Church League after posting victories Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
Providence played its closest game of the season after two double-digit wins, defeating First Baptist Carthage 63-57. The Journey downed Maple Hill Church of Christ 59-45.
Providence UMC 63, First Baptist Carthage 57
First Baptist’s O’Keefe McCarver kept his hot hand going a week after connecting on 12 3-pointers, sinking six for his 18 points. But Christian Bell countered with 33 for Providence with six triples of his own as First Baptist Carthage took its first loss after two opening wins.
The Journey 59, Maple Hill Church of Christ 45Maple Hill jumped out to a 22-2 lead, which shrunk to 31-18 by halftime. The Journey used a fullcourt press with platoon subbing to stay fresh and limit Maple Hill to 14 second-half points. Shooting guard Josh Brown knocked down 19 points for the Journey while Ben Johnson’s nine led Maple Hill.
Pickett Rucker 85, Bethlehem Church of Christ 65A short-handed Bethlehem team kept the game close for most of the contest, trailing by just six points at halftime. But Keshawn Abston poured in 25 points and Kadarian Garnett 24 to shoot Bethlehem out of its 2-3 zone, opening up driving lanes for Pickett Rucker (2-1). Mark Sandoval scored 35 for Bethlehem (0-4).
Maple Hill Church of Christ 61, The Redeemed 25Playing its second game of the day, Maple Hill gained some redemption and pulled back even at 2-2 for the season as Chuck Gore scored 14 points from inside and William Glover 12 from outside. Kris Wheeler and Jordan Beulier each buried a pair of 3s in scoring eight points apiece for The Redeemed (0-3).
In the scheduled first game of the day, Mt. Juliet Church of God picked up a forfeit win over St. Frances Cabrini to improve to 1-2 for the season while St. Frances fell to 2-2.
