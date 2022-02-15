Providence UMC’s undefeated record withstood a close call from St. Frances Cabrini in a 69-63 win in Lebanon Church League basketball last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
The Journey wasn’t as fortunate as it suffered its first loss of the season 49-45 to First Baptist Carthage, which moved a half game ahead of Journey to second place in the league standings at 5-1 to Journey’s 4-1.
With an odd number of teams, one has to play two games each Saturday. This time, it was Mt. Juliet Church of God which picked up two wins and is a solid fourth at 4-2 following a 55-51 win over Pickett Rucker UMC, which fell to fifth, and 64-55 over Maple Hill Church of Christ, which is tied for sixth with St. Frances at 2-4.
Providence UMC 69, St. Frances Cabrini 63The teams were tied 28-28 at halftime and St. Frances led several times during a back-and-forth second half to put Providence’s unbeaten record on the brink.
But Providence took the lead with an 8-0 run and knocked down free throws to nail down its fifth win as Tyler Faulkenberry buried 25 points for the winners. Josiah Smith scored 30 for St. Frances on an assortment of shots, including a pullup 3-pointer for a late lead in the second half before Providence went on its 8-0 run.
Bethlehem Church of Christ 75, The Redeemed 46
On the bottom of the standings, Bethlehem hit 13 3-pointers to pick up its first win. Brady Stokes stroked in four triples on his way to 20 for the winners. The Redeemed’s Ben Ware also knocked down four treys on his way to 16.
First Baptist Carthage 49, The Journey 45Carthage’s suffocating man-to-man defense cooled off The Journey’s normally potent 3-point attack. Point guard Charles Stewart led Carthage with 18 points.
The Journey cut into a 10-point halftime deficit behind 12 points from its director of young adults ministry, Hunter Christian.
Mt. Juliet Church of God 55, Pickett Rucker UMC 51
Zac Anderson’s 14 first-half points, all from around the basket, helped Mt. Juliet Church of God to a nine-point halftime lead. Pickett Rucker switched Paul Tribble onto Anderson in its man defense for the second half. Pickett Rucker cut the deficit to one possession but could never take the lead despite Keshawn Abston’s 17 points. Anderson led all scorers with 20.
Mt. Juliet Church of God 64, Maple Hill Church of Christ 55In its second game of the day, MJ Church of God’s Anderson, its youth minister, led it to another win behind a team-high 14 points.
Maple Hill tried to wear out Mt. Juliet with a fastbreak which helped it to a six-point halftime lead.
But MJ caught its second wind and held Maple Hill to 16 second-half points.
Hanley Sobiesczyck led Maple Hill with 17 points from the post.
