Bethlehem Church of Christ’s third straight win turned out to be Providence UMC’s first loss, enabling First Baptist Carthage to climb into a final first-place tie as the Lebanon Church League ended its regular season last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
Bethlehem Church of Christ 58, Providence UMC 56Mark Sandoval sank a mid-range pullup with three seconds left to put Bethlehem ahead. Tyler Faulkenberry, who led Providence with 23 points, missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.
Stephen Deck’s hot hand helped Bethlehem to a seven-point halftime lead before Providence increased the pressure in the second half to tie the score. Deck dropped in five first-half 3-pointers and finished with 21 points.
Providence, by virtue of beating Carthage, will be the No. 1 seed going into the tournament.
First Baptist Carthage 71, St. Frances Cabrini 62A short-handed St. Frances team led by two points at halftime after hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half. But its shooting cooled in the second half in the face of Carthage’s pressure which opened fast-break opportunities. Guard Patrick Blair tossed in 22 points for Carthage while Josiah Smith scored 15 for St. Frances.
Pickett Rucker UMC 79, The Redeemed 47Despite Keshawn Abston’s six first-half 3-pointers, Pickett Rucker had trouble getting separation from The Redeemed. But a 10-2 run before halftime helped PR put the game away. Abston finished with eight triples and 25 points. Braden Parris’ 10 led The Redeemed.
Pickett Rucker UMC 50, Maple Hill Church of Christ 38Pickett Rucker led by one at halftime. But its suffocating defense held Maple Hill to just 14 second-half points on the way to its second win of the day. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy coach Leon Love led the winners with 12 points, including a personal 8-0 run in the first half. Sean Simmons sank three 3-pointers in leading Maple Hill with 10 tallies.
The Journey 62, Mt. Juliet Church of God 59, oT
Mt. Juliet suffered its second overtime loss in as many weeks. The Journey snapped a three-game losing streak after leading by one at halftime as Ethan Fields fired in all five of his 3-pointers in the second half and overtime to lead his team with 19 points. Jordan Hooper had a game-high 34 for Mt. Juliet.
Final standingsProvidence 7-1
First Baptist Carthage 7-1
Pickett Rucker 5-3
The Journey 5-3
Mt. Juliet Church of God 4-4
St. Frances 3-5
Bethlehem 3-5
Maple Hill 2-6
The Redeemed 0-8
Top 10 scorers minimum of three games)
Kadarian Garnett, Pickett Rucker, 21.2 points per game
Jordan Hooper, MJ Church of God, 19.7
Mark Sandoval, Bethlehem, 19.5
Josiah Smith, St. Frances, 18.9
Keshawn Abston, Pickett Rucker, 18.6
O’Keefe McCarver, Carthage, 17.3
Christian Bell, Providence, 16.4
Hanley Sobiesczyck, Maple Hill, 15.3
Tyler Faulkenberry, Providence, 15.0
Austin Brown, Providence, 14.3
