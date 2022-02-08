Providence UMC and The Journey reached the midway point of the Lebanon Church League season undefeated through four games with victories last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
The Journey 48, St. Frances Cabrini 47
St. Frances made a furious comeback in the last two minutes after The Journey stretched its two-point halftime lead to double digits. But St. Frances sped up the game in desperation as Justin Manning led a balanced attack with 14 points. Ethan Fields fired in five 3-pointers to lead The Journey with 21.
Providence UMC 62, Maple Hill Church of Christ 44Maple Hill’s cold shooting led to fastbreak opportunities for Providence. Kyle Gribble led Providence with 15 points while three others scored 13. Hanley Sobiesczyk scored 12 from the post to pace Maple Hill.
First Baptist Carthage 44, Pickett Rucker UMC 41, overtimeFirst Baptist Carthage won twice Saturday to stay a game behind the leaders in the loss column at 4-1.
After missing a chance at winning the game from the free-throw line in regulation, FBC got all of its overtime points from the line.
Criss Cheatham threw in 13 points and point guard Charles Stewart added 11 for the winners.
Pickett Rucker, missing leading scorers Keshawn Abston and Kadarian Garnett, was led by Dashawn McMurray’s nine points.
First Baptist Carthage 61, Bethlehem Church of Christ 48A back-and-forth first half ended with Carthage ahead by two points despite Mark Sandoval scoring 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first 20 minutes for Bethlehem. First Baptist put more pressure on Sandoval and the Bethlehem guards with a suffocating man-to-man defense in the second half. Carthage pulled away behind O’Keefe McCarver’s 18 points on six 3-pointers.
Mt. Juliet Church of God 48, The Redeemed 34The Redeemed jumped to a 7-2 lead. But MJ Church of God took the lead midway through the first half and never gave it back. Reagan Johnson led Mt. Juliet with 15 points, a total matched by The Redeemed’s Austin Schumacher.
