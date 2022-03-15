Providence UMC wins Lebanon Church hoops championship

Providence UMC won the 2022 Lebanon Church League last Saturday, defeating First Baptist Carthage 67-41 in the championship game at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
Both teams, the top two seeds in the tournament, advanced with semifinal wins earlier in the day. Providence beat The Journey 62-50 while Carthage downed Pickett Rucker UMC 67-53.
Providence went 10-1 for the season, counting playoffs. It’s only loss was a two-point setback to Bethlehem Church of Christ. The league will donate $500 to Brooks House on behalf of the championship team.
Providence UMC 67, First Baptist Church Carthage 41Carthage was coming straight off its semifinal win while Providence had an hour’s rest. Kyle Gribble’s 15 first-half points helped Providence to a six-point halftime lead. But Providence applied more pressure and created fastbreak opportunities as Carthage struggled to maintain its aggressive man-to-man defense.
Gribble’s 27 points led Providence, followed by 12 from student ministries assistant Garrett Mazurek. Charles Stewart scored 10 for Carthage.
First Baptist Carthage 67, Pickett Rucker UMC 53Carthage jumped to a 9-0 lead and take Pickett Rucker out of its offensive rhythm. But after a timeout, Pickett Rucker settled down and cut the margin to 32-30 by halftime.
But Carthage’s man defense disrupted Pickett Rucker’s top scorers Kadarian Garnett and Keshawn Abston enough in the second half to provide separation. Garnett scored 17 points and Abston 12, both well below their season averages.
Stewart led Carthage with 18 points while Terrence Logue knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 16.
Providence UMC 62, The Journey 50Providence jumped to an 11-point halftime lead behind Gribble’s 11 points and Mazurek’s nine.
A team which normally relies on 3-point shooting,
The Journey only made two in the first half. But director of young adults ministry Hunter Christian helped fuel a second-half run with two straight 3-pointers.
But Providence never let the lead drop below eight points as Gribble poured in 24 points and Mazurek 12.
Christian led Journey with 13.
